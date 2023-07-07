Calls mount to overhaul abandoned mines as 'SA is under siege'
JOHANNESBURG - There are mounting calls for a total overhaul on how closed and abandoned mines are treated.
This is to prevent illegal miners from taking over such areas and a further loss of lives.
There have been two major incidents involving illegal miners. At least 31 people were killed underground at a closed mine near Welkom last month, and 17 others died due to a gas leak in Boksburg on Wednesday evening.
Such incidents are just the latest in many involving illegal miners with frequent accidents and explosions underground.
There have also been gun battles between rival illegal miners' factions.
ALSO READ:
-
Angelo informal settlement resident wants zamas zamas to be dealt with
-
Boksburg gas leak survivors left traumatised after witnessing families die
-
Lesufi says govt doesn’t have a plan to curb zama zama scourge plaguing Gauteng
-
WATCH: Ekurhuleni mayor gives update on gas leak at Boksburg informal settlement
-
Eyewitness on Boksburg gas leak: 'We tried to revive some people but we failed'
-
WATCH: Why Lesotho zama zamas risk lives to find gold in SA's abandoned mines
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited Boksburg on Thursday and said there was much-needed change.
"And I'm calling for a new strategy - a strategy that is well-resourced as we are under siege," he said.
But independent economic analyst Bongani Mahlangu said the required legislation existed - and just needed to be enforced.
"In SA [South Africa] we do have a legislative framework to get things done - but every time when politicians speak - they say we don't have these things."
He said issuing prospecting licences and enforcing the law were among the measures needed to stop illegal mining.
"Double down on security, rehabilitate these mines and ensure that there is proper cross border control movement."
With illegal mining continuing unopposed in many areas - there are fears that there will be more loss of life.
HOW TO STOP ILLEGAL MINING
The regulation of small mining operators and the granting of licences have been suggested as ways to stop illegal mining in the country.
Action Aid's mining and extractives project manager Sifiso Dladla says regulating small miners under the law is one solution to stop lawlessness and incidents underground.
“You look at safety and health issues. Some abandoned shafts can be worked as a result of zama zamas [illegal miners] then you bring in all the role players. You bring in the Department of Home Affairs, you bring in trade and industry, you bring Chamber of Mines, you bring in CSIR [Council for Scientific and Industrial Research] …”
He says at present everyone, including the illegal miners, is losing out.
“At the moment, everybody that is involved is losing money starting from zama zamas themselves, they are not getting what they should be getting for their minerals.”
He added: “Zama zamas are intercepting licensed operations, government is losing because they try by all means to ensure that they curb the trade.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Calls mount to overhaul abandoned mines as 'SA is under siege'
More from Local
10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk
Find this list interesting? There’s a link in the article; subscribe and we’ll email you the 'best of' piece every Friday morning.Read More
[LISTEN] Tax season is officially open but people are already facing some issues
Tax season has officially kicked off, and the SARS e-filling system is being flooded with users.Read More
[WEATHER] It's gonna SNOW in the Cape this weekend! Here's where and when...
Lester Kiewit speaks to Richard Le Sueuer about where and when we can expect snowfall over the weekend.Read More
Alison Botha 'scared for herself and others' as her attackers released on parole
Alison Botha’s attackers are out on parole, after brutalising and leaving her for dead 28 years ago.Read More
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming!
It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing despite the economic climate.Read More
Sarb freezes BILLIONS in Steinhoff accounts, Jooste's 'lover' in firing line too
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from investigative journo Pauli van Wyk on the latest twist in the saga of Steinhoff, the company that pulled off SA's biggest corporate scam.Read More
ANC casts doubt on DA's 'politiking' Provincial Powers Bill
What we have here is an electioneering exercise with no real intention, says the ANC's Cameron Dugmore.Read More
Should Saldanha be the WC's main port instead of Cape Town?
Should Cape Town’s port facility be moved out of the city and somewhere such as Saldanha Bay?Read More
Armed and dangerous: Why don't we trust SAPS?
Police in South Africa have been unable to shake the image of 'kragdadigheid' observed during apartheid.Read More