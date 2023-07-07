It's World Chocolate Day! Celebrate with these scrumptious recipes





Here are three mouth-watering but super easy chocolate-filled recipes:

Chocolate and Peanut Butter Bars

Photo: Pexels/Federica Gioia

Ingredients:

· 4 cups of chocolate chips (2 bags)

· 1 ½ cups of peanut butter

· ½ cup of powdered sugar

Instructions:

1) Melt one bag of chocolate chips in the microwave (15 seconds, stir, repeat until melted smooth).

2) Spread chocolate in the bottom of a non-stick 9x9 pan. Let it harden.

3) Use a hand mixer to mix together 1 1/2 cups peanut butter with 1/2 cup powdered sugar. Spread over hardened chocolate.

4) Melt the other bag of chocolate chips.

5) Spread on top of the peanut butter layer. Let harden.

Flop Proof Moist Chocolate Cake

Photo: Pexels/Alexander Dummer

Ingredients:

· 2 cups of flour

· ¾ cups of cocoa powder

· 1 ½ teaspoons of baking powder

· 2 teaspoons of baking soda

· pinch of salt

· 1 cup of milk

· 1 teaspoon of vanilla essence

· 2 cups of sugar

· ½ cup of oil

· 1 cup of boiling water or hot coffee

· 2 eggs

Instructions:

1) Preheat the oven to 180°C and line two 23cm round cake pans, or one 23x33cm rectangular baking pan, with wax paper. Grease the paper and the sides of the pan well.

2) In a large bowl, sift the dry ingredients together.

3) Combine eggs, milk, oil and vanilla essence and beat with an electric mixer for about two minutes. Add the boiling water or coffee and mix until combined.

4) Pour the batter evenly into the prepared pans and bake for 30-40 minutes.

5) To test if the cake is ready, insert a toothpick or knife into the middle of the pan. If it comes out clean, the cake is ready. A single rectangular cake will take slightly longer to bake than two round layers.

6) Slide a knife around the edge of each cake to loosen it from the pan, turn the pan over onto a metal rack and peel off the paper.

7) Let the cake cool completely before covering it with icing.

Three-ingredient Chocolate Mousse

Photo: Pexels/Ella Olsson

Ingredients:

· 3 slabs of chocolate

· 500ml of cream

· Walnuts or fruit (to garnish)

Instructions:

1) Break the chocolate into a glass bowl and place over a saucepan with shallow, simmering water. Make sure the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the water so it won’t burn or seize.

2) Stir slowly until just melted and remove from the heat. Now whip the cream until soft peaks form then fold a third of the melted chocolate into the whipped cream. Continue folding in the other two-thirds, one-third at a time.

3) Scoop into individual bowls and serve with walnuts or fruit.

RELATED: Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar

This article first appeared on 947 : It's World Chocolate Day! Celebrate with these scrumptious recipes