Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt has opened a $300 million lithium plant with the capacity to process 4.5 million metric tons of lithium annually.

Lithium is a vital component of modern batteries.

Zimbabwe’s large stores of this metal have attracted investor interest from a number of countries around the world, but China is the most dominant.

Zimbabwe has banned the exports of raw lithium ore, which pushes other countries to invest in refining and processing the minerals locally.

It is an interesting development, and we will watch and see where this money goes. Jean-Jacques Cornish, Journalist

If the wealth is properly distributed… the Zimbabwean economy will benefit, there is no doubt. Jean-Jacques Cornish, Journalist

