Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe
Lester Kiewit speaks with Jean-Jacques Cornish, our correspondent for the rest of Africa (skip to 2:41).
Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt has opened a $300 million lithium plant with the capacity to process 4.5 million metric tons of lithium annually.
Lithium is a vital component of modern batteries.
Zimbabwe’s large stores of this metal have attracted investor interest from a number of countries around the world, but China is the most dominant.
Zimbabwe has banned the exports of raw lithium ore, which pushes other countries to invest in refining and processing the minerals locally.
It is an interesting development, and we will watch and see where this money goes.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Journalist
If the wealth is properly distributed… the Zimbabwean economy will benefit, there is no doubt.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Journalist
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kunilanskap/kunilanskap1710/kunilanskap171000307/88718740-zimbabwe-flag-against-city-blurred-background-at-sunrise-backlight.jpg
More from Africa
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research'
Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries.Read More
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises
Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do
Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum".Read More
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?
Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.Read More
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job
Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case.Read More
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID
Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggars when we needed access to vaccines'.Read More
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll
The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ahead of last weekend’s African peace initiative to Ukraine and Russia and the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August.Read More
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws
Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences.Read More
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa
By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.Read More
More from World
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny
Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia.Read More
US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges'
The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials.Read More
[LISTEN] Reflecting on eight years of the BRICS New Development Bank
As it stands, the New Development Bank has approved $5.8 billion of projects in South Africa to help improve infrastructure.Read More
'Vaccine hesitancy is one of the greatest threats to global health'
And the COVID pandemic has made it worse.Read More
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all'
Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023.Read More
[WATCH] Oil protester causes a racket at Wimbledon
A Just Stop Oil protestor disrupted a match at Wimbledon as part of a protest against fossil fuels.Read More
Using MDMA to treat PTSD: 'It's a really emotional, life changing experience'
Australia has approved the use of psychedelics and MDMA to treat certain mental health conditions.Read More
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight
There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old.Read More
More from Business
[LISTEN] SARS Deputy Commissioner answers your FAQ this 2023 tax season
SARS deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu breaks down what you need to know about the current tax season.Read More
[LISTEN] Reflecting on eight years of the BRICS New Development Bank
As it stands, the New Development Bank has approved $5.8 billion of projects in South Africa to help improve infrastructure.Read More
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming!
It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing despite the economic climate.Read More
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or not.Read More
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship?
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours.Read More
Sarb freezes BILLIONS in Steinhoff accounts, Jooste's 'lover' in firing line too
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from investigative journo Pauli van Wyk on the latest twist in the saga of Steinhoff, the company that pulled off SA's biggest corporate scam.Read More
[LISTEN] Medical aid vs health insurance: Which one is best for you?
Unfortunately, only 16% of South Africans experience the luxury of having a medical aid.Read More
Office vacancy levels soar in post-covid world
As our economy continues to struggle, office vacancies in Johannesburg are particularly high.Read More
The world needs many more offshore wind turbines, but where will they all go?
Study suggests that the huge expansion of offshore wind farms required to meet net zero targets may be achievable.Read More