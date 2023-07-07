[WEATHER] It's gonna SNOW in the Cape this weekend! Here's where and when...





Lester Kiewit speaks to Richard Le Sueur of Snow Report about where and when we can expect snowfall near Cape Town over the weekend.

Rainy and cold weather is expected in the Cape over the weekend with temperatures at a high of 16°C today and 13°C on Saturday and Sunday.

About 16 millimetres of rain is expected over the weekend.

Capetonians can expect "visible" snowfall to dust over parts of the Cape, says Le Sueur.

Snow is expected in the Cederberg, Karoo Veld and around high mountainous areas - so a drive around might = snow sightings.

Keep warm, Cape Town!