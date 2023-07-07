Wings of Love offers hope and help to kids and adults on death's door
Africa Melane speaks to Kathleen Parkinson van Zyl, founder of Wings of Love, which is an NPO based in Cape Town that assists disadvantaged sick people at hospitals.
Listen to the conversation below.
A Sunningdale mother is going out of her way to show those in need that they are never alone. Kathleen Parkinson van Zyl is a chef turned NPO founder of Wings of Love.
Wings of Love focuses on families and children who have rare illnesses, some are terminally ill, and their goal is to make life as comfortable as possible for them while they're in the hospital by providing food, toys, financial and emotional support and whatever else they may need.
Kathleen says that most cases involve kids in palliative care. They focus on these kids' families who need to be fed and taken care of as most of them struggle to pay.
Wings of Love is changing the lives of those who are at death's door. If you'd like to donate, contact Kathleen on 061 426 6578.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_10097166_young-boy-in-hospital.html?vti=mfkb3z01995l4gbnsy-1-5
