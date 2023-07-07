[LISTEN] Tax season is officially open but people are already facing some issues
Lester Kiewit speaks with Andre Bothma, Tax Maverick founder.
It is officially time for taxpayers around South Africa to file their returns, and hope for refunds.
However, some listeners have reported facing some struggles with the system already.
Bothma says he was surprised when he heard that the tax season would be open for the public 7 July rather than 1 July, which it has always been.
In the time between 1 July and 7 July they have been issuing auto-assessments, and issuing refunds before taxpayers have had a chance to review or correct this assessment.
It is a bit ridiculous. I feel like SARS is taking agency away from taxpayers.Andre Bothma, Founder - Tax Maverick
Taxpayers would only be able to query refunds after the opening of the tax season this Friday.
Bothma says that while there are some benefits of auto-assessments, SARS should give people to options to accept or reject the assessment before a refund is paid.
It makes no sense that SARS can pay out a refund before the taxpayer even had a chance to say anything.Andre Bothma, Founder - Tax Maverick
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_african_revenue_service.html
