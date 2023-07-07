Elon Musk threatens to sue Mark Zuckerberg for 'copycat' Twitter app
Yesterday (6 July), Mark Zuckerberg's company, Meta launched a new app, Threads.
Threads garnered 30 million sign-ups since its debut - exciting people.
RELATED: MARK ZUCKERBERG TAKES ON ELON MUSK WITH NEW APP TO RIVAL TWITTER
But, one person wasn't too excited about the launch - Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter - Thread's rival app threatened legal action the same day Meta went live with Threads.
Musk is apparently threatening to sue Zuckerberg for poaching dozens of employees from Twitter and using them to design a "copycat" app using "confidential information" and stealing their "intellectual property".
Twitter's lawyer, Alex Spiro says the app is in violation of both state and federal law.
Twitter has serious concerns that Meta Platforms (Meta') has engaged in systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property. Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information.Alex Spiro, Lawyer - Twitter
Musk turned to Twitter to tweet about his feelings on this issue calling Zuckerberg's latest app "cheating".
Competition is fine, cheating is not' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2023
Zuckerberg has yet to respond to the threat of a lawsuit.
This article first appeared on KFM : Elon Musk threatens to sue Mark Zuckerberg for 'copycat' Twitter app
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2021/03/09/23/49/elon-6083103_960_720.jpg
