US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges'





Lester Kiewit speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent.

Yellen is set to meet with China’s Premier Li Qiang as the United States as well as the former Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China, Liu He according to CNN reports.

These talks are intended to improve the relationship between these two major economies.

They have been at each other’s throats for some time, haven’t they? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

The two nations have had strained relations with major disagreements in a number of areas, including matters on Taiwan, Ukraine, and trade.

FILE: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Picture: Federalreserve, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

It is a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges really. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

According to Gilchrist, Yellen has talked about working together with China.

