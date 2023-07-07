Air France reintroduces seasonal direct flights between Paris and Cape Town
Fancy a trip to Parie? Now, flying to this destination is easier!
Yesterday (6 July) Air France announced that they will be reintroducing seasonal direct flights between Paris and Cape Town.
From 17 October 2023, Air France will offer direct flights between Cape Town International Airport (CPT) and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG).
This seasonal route will operate during the peak travel period, providing an exciting opportunity for travellers to experience the best of both cities.
These seasonal flights will operate on a Boeing Dreamliner 787-900 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays according to the following schedule:
1) Flight AF864 will depart Paris at 10:10 and arrive in Cape Town at 21:20.
2) Flight AF871 will then depart Cape Town at 23:35 and arrive in Paris at 11:20 the following morning.
Tickets are on currently on sale, here... with the cheapest offer just under R5700.
See you, there?
This article first appeared on KFM : Air France reintroduces seasonal direct flights between Paris and Cape Town
