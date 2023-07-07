'Even if it's kwaai, it's not K-Way'





Lester Kiewit speaks to Simone Sulcas, in-house attorney at Cape Union Mart, about the selling of fake K-Way apparel and how illegal it is.

Listen to the conversation below.

If you live in South Africa and it's winter, you know someone who's wearing a K-Way jacket DAILY to beat the cold.

Yes, we're talking about this one.

But, some K-Way jackets are counterfeit.

Kiewit reports that there's a rise in "dupe" culture becoming largely acceptable by younger fast-fashion-hungry consumers who might want to wear fake (and cheaper) K-Way items "to show people they can afford to wear the brand".

The brand's attorney, Sulcas concurs saying that the brand has seen a scourge in the number of fake K-Way jackets being distributed and described as "replica jackets".

Sulcas explains that counterfeit clothing is intentionally deceiving the public to believe that items purchased are original by copying the brand's logo or trademark. For example, putting the K-Way logo onto a jacket of inferior quality and saying it's "exactly like the original".

The attorney also says that buying, selling, manufacturing and marketing counterfeit clothing is illegal and considered part of "organised crime".

Sulcas says they monitor online groups marketing fake K-Way items via social media and take their pages down to help combat this issue but admits that it takes alot of time and resources to do this - which could both be spent in better ways.

Sulcas says, "If it's not coming from a Cape Union Mart retailer, it's not K-Way."

Supporting counterfeiters helps this illegal industry grow and is a disservice to local employees trying to make a living from it, says Sulcas.

All in all, Sulcas says, "If you're not buying it from a Cape Union Mart Store with our guarantees - then it's not K-Way."