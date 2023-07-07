10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk





The death of an Irish tourist in Sea Point on Monday was the first ever tandem paragliding passenger fatality in South Africa. It is the most-read article of the week on CapeTalk.

Also popular: The Dogs Bollocks in Gardens has been voted as one of the world’s best burger spots.

The office of Deputy President Paul Mashatile has confirmed members of his protection detail perpetrated the brutal assault of three people on the N1 in Fourways. It is the third-most-read article of the week.

10

Baboons in Constantia and their caretakers are at risk, here's how YOU can help

Image source: Baboon Matters Facebook page

9

(Watch) VIP protection unit brutally assaults motorists

FILE: Three people were assaulted allegedly by police officers. Picture: Screenshot @KeithTopG/twitter

8

McDonald's launches R4k wedding package

7

Spectacular! Aquarium's coral crochet exhibit took 18 years to create

The "Abundance Crochet Coral Reef" has found a home at the Two Oceans Aquarium. Image: Two Oceans Aquarium website

6

Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience

5

'Agliotti admitted wrongdoings and focused his last years on family' says author

Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

4

Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'

Coastu members marched in Johannesburg on 6 July 2023 as part of the trade union federation’s national day of action. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

3

Paul Mashatile’s security detail assaulted civilians, his office confirms

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

2

YARD: The Dog's Bollocks voted one of the world's best burger spots in Cape Town

Image source: screengrab from @yardcapetown Instagram page

1

Sea Point accident was first ever tandem paragliding passenger fatality in SA

Image source: screengrab from Cape Frontier Youtube channel

