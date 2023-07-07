10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk
The death of an Irish tourist in Sea Point on Monday was the first ever tandem paragliding passenger fatality in South Africa. It is the most-read article of the week on CapeTalk.
Also popular: The Dogs Bollocks in Gardens has been voted as one of the world’s best burger spots.
The office of Deputy President Paul Mashatile has confirmed members of his protection detail perpetrated the brutal assault of three people on the N1 in Fourways. It is the third-most-read article of the week.
Subscribe to get this article emailed to you every Friday morning.
10
Baboons in Constantia and their caretakers are at risk, here's how YOU can help
9
(Watch) VIP protection unit brutally assaults motorists
8
McDonald's launches R4k wedding package
7
Spectacular! Aquarium's coral crochet exhibit took 18 years to create
6
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience
5
'Agliotti admitted wrongdoings and focused his last years on family' says author
4
Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'
3
Paul Mashatile’s security detail assaulted civilians, his office confirms
2
YARD: The Dog's Bollocks voted one of the world's best burger spots in Cape Town
1
Sea Point accident was first ever tandem paragliding passenger fatality in SA
Subscribe to get this article emailed to you every Friday morning.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/handmadepictures/handmadepictures1706/handmadepictures170600148/80871824-cape-town-south-africa-aerial-view-shot-from-a-helicopter.jpg
More from Local
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny
Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia.Read More
[LISTEN] Tax season is officially open but people are already facing some issues
Tax season has officially kicked off, and the SARS e-filling system is being flooded with users.Read More
[WEATHER] It's gonna SNOW in the Cape this weekend! Here's where and when...
Lester Kiewit speaks to Richard Le Sueuer about where and when we can expect snowfall over the weekend.Read More
Alison Botha 'scared for herself and others' as her attackers released on parole
Alison Botha’s attackers are out on parole, after brutalising and leaving her for dead 28 years ago.Read More
Calls mount to overhaul abandoned mines as 'SA is under siege'
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited Boksburg following a deadly gas leak and said there was much-needed change as illegal miners pursued disused shafts.Read More
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming!
It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing despite the economic climate.Read More
Sarb freezes BILLIONS in Steinhoff accounts, Jooste's 'lover' in firing line too
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from investigative journo Pauli van Wyk on the latest twist in the saga of Steinhoff, the company that pulled off SA's biggest corporate scam.Read More
ANC casts doubt on DA's 'politiking' Provincial Powers Bill
What we have here is an electioneering exercise with no real intention, says the ANC's Cameron Dugmore.Read More
Should Saldanha be the WC's main port instead of Cape Town?
Should Cape Town’s port facility be moved out of the city and somewhere such as Saldanha Bay?Read More