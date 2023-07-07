Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny
Lester Kiewit interviews African Correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.
After a short-lived Wagner Group mutiny in Russia, concerns were raised about the next steps of the group's presence in Africa.
According to reports, it seems to be business as usual, with the Russian Foreign Ministry launching its own messaging campaign providing mercenaries in Africa with some sort of comfort, informing them that activities will continue.
Instead, they will now have to report directly to the Kremlin.
The 6000 Wagner Group forces stationed in Africa have continued their operations without having to endure the turmoil of their associates in Russia, says reports.
Cornish adds that the reason for their presence is to strip the country of its assets, which will be going to the Kremlin and used amid the invasion in Ukraine.
RELATED: Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?
It's a grey area, I have to say.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Fargoh
