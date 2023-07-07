[WATCH] The Ultimate Drag Race: Suzuki S-Presso vs Renault Kwid

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education' If there was ever a case of determination, this is it. 7 July 2023 5:47 PM
Spend #AnHourWith South African extraordinaire Cobus Visser this Sunday at 10am Every Sunday from 10am we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for one hour of 80s and 90s hits. 7 July 2023 5:39 PM
Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas' Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment. 7 July 2023 5:24 PM
View all Local
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
‘Nothing but political jealousy’: EFF slams ANC for BRICS forum invitation snub ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party did not discuss the EFF's attendance to BRICS Political Party Forum. 7 July 2023 8:21 AM
ANC casts doubt on DA's 'politiking' Provincial Powers Bill What we have here is an electioneering exercise with no real intention, says the ANC's Cameron Dugmore. 6 July 2023 4:14 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] SARS Deputy Commissioner answers your FAQ this 2023 tax season SARS deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu breaks down what you need to know about the current tax season. 7 July 2023 12:46 PM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
[LISTEN] Reflecting on eight years of the BRICS New Development Bank As it stands, the New Development Bank has approved $5.8 billion of projects in South Africa to help improve infrastructure. 7 July 2023 6:22 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] The importance of creating healthy boundaries with your ex As easy as it sounds to set boundaries, one cannot have a "one size fits all" approach as each relationship differs. 7 July 2023 5:51 PM
Japan Airlines to offer clothes-to-rent for baggage-free traveling Japan Airlines started an initiative dubbed "Any Wear, Anywhere" for passengers to rent clothes and leave their luggage at home. 7 July 2023 4:27 PM
The ins and outs of warrantees and guarantees Business writer Ina Opperman gives insights into the specifics around guarantees and warrantees. 7 July 2023 3:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks look promising ahead of Rugby Champs opener this weekend Springboks play host to Australia for the Rugby Championship opener on Saturday. 7 July 2023 11:11 AM
Bafana COSAFA Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli says patience is the key to success Ramoreboli has already enjoyed success this year on the domestic front with his club Jwaneng Galaxy F.C. 6 July 2023 8:02 PM
'We believe we are not at fault' - Royal AM to appeal FIFA ban at CAS This decision comes after the KZN club’s failure to settle an outstanding payment of R12 million owed to striker Samir Nurkovic. 6 July 2023 7:43 PM
View all Sport
Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education' If there was ever a case of determination, this is it. 7 July 2023 5:47 PM
Spend #AnHourWith South African extraordinaire Cobus Visser this Sunday at 10am Every Sunday from 10am we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for one hour of 80s and 90s hits. 7 July 2023 5:39 PM
Pop star and voice of 'Mulan' CoCo Lee dies after suicide attempt The singer's family reports that she's lived with depression for years as they announced her death on Instagram on Thursday. 7 July 2023 4:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges' The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials. 7 July 2023 10:41 AM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all World
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
View all Africa
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

[WATCH] The Ultimate Drag Race: Suzuki S-Presso vs Renault Kwid

7 July 2023 1:14 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Motoring
Renault
Suzuki

Which super compact SUV will hail victorious in this tussle of tiny titans?

The Cars.co.za team have built quite a following for themselves on their YouTube channel and a lot of that attention can be attributed their adrenaline fuel drag races. Whether its supercars, muscle cars or even luxury performance SUVs, the team there have seen and done it all.

But now they face their ultimate challenge as all roads lead them to this showdown. A true battle of the ages. The might of Suzuki S-Press tested against the power of the Renault Kwid. Which of these 1l, 3-cyclinder, 50kW beasts is the fastest? We're about to find out.

My heart wants the S-Presso to take the crown as I just adore that that car, but mind tells me the Renault probably has it in the bag. Renault have a Formula 1 pedigree and have put out a number of performance variants of there cars. They know fast.

Suzuki aren't strangers to high horsepower cars. After all, they built one of the craziest race cars ever made, the Suzuki Escudo. The Escudo was powered by a pair of twin-turbo 2.5-liter DOHC V6 engines, one driving the front wheels and one driving the rear. Together, those engines put out a combined output of 981 horsepower.

Suzuki Escudo. Purpose built by Suzuki to conquer the Pikes Peak Uphill Race.
Suzuki Escudo. Purpose built by Suzuki to conquer the Pikes Peak Uphill Race.

Even so, in a battle between the S-Presso and the Kwid will come done to something much simpler than horsepower. The deciding factor will be weight and at 770kg, the S-Presso has about 40 more kilograms on its frame. The Renault comes in at a petite 736kg.

So who will take the crown? Check out the video to find out.




7 July 2023 1:14 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Motoring
Renault
Suzuki

Trending

[WEATHER] It's gonna SNOW in the Cape this weekend! Here's where and when...

Local

Alison Botha 'scared for herself and others' as her attackers released on parole

Local

Air France reintroduces seasonal direct flights between Paris and Cape Town

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'Woolies looter' Mbuso Moloi sentenced to 18 months under house arrest

7 July 2023 7:34 PM

Mitchells Plain crash: Sixth pupil dies in hospital

7 July 2023 7:27 PM

Efforts with police to clamp down on zama zamas a success in parts of SA - DMRE

7 July 2023 7:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA