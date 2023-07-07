[WATCH] The Ultimate Drag Race: Suzuki S-Presso vs Renault Kwid





The Cars.co.za team have built quite a following for themselves on their YouTube channel and a lot of that attention can be attributed their adrenaline fuel drag races. Whether its supercars, muscle cars or even luxury performance SUVs, the team there have seen and done it all.

But now they face their ultimate challenge as all roads lead them to this showdown. A true battle of the ages. The might of Suzuki S-Press tested against the power of the Renault Kwid. Which of these 1l, 3-cyclinder, 50kW beasts is the fastest? We're about to find out.

My heart wants the S-Presso to take the crown as I just adore that that car, but mind tells me the Renault probably has it in the bag. Renault have a Formula 1 pedigree and have put out a number of performance variants of there cars. They know fast.

Suzuki aren't strangers to high horsepower cars. After all, they built one of the craziest race cars ever made, the Suzuki Escudo. The Escudo was powered by a pair of twin-turbo 2.5-liter DOHC V6 engines, one driving the front wheels and one driving the rear. Together, those engines put out a combined output of 981 horsepower.

Suzuki Escudo. Purpose built by Suzuki to conquer the Pikes Peak Uphill Race.

Even so, in a battle between the S-Presso and the Kwid will come done to something much simpler than horsepower. The deciding factor will be weight and at 770kg, the S-Presso has about 40 more kilograms on its frame. The Renault comes in at a petite 736kg.

So who will take the crown? Check out the video to find out.