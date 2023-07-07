Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas'
Bongani Bingwa interviews Sifiso Dlala, Natural Resources Manager at ActionAid SA (AASA).
Illegal miners are becoming a big problem in South Africa, with nearby communities mostly affected by their crimes.
According to reports, it's been estimated to cost the country billions of rands every year.
Recently, the Department of Mineral Resources has suggested the integration of the artisanal and small scale mining sector into the formal economy to help combat unemployment, increase security and and ensure that more environmentally-friendly practices are implemented.
RELATED: Boksburg gas leak: Resident tells of illegal mining, violence between zama zamas
The illegal "Zama Zama" miners operate without mining permits, which they blame on the government’s failure to formalise the sector and issue permits that would help decriminalise their work, says reports.
Dlala says that the only way change can come is through "regulation, formalisation and decriminalisation" to ensure that everyone involved receives an income.
He adds that criminality is the by-product of unemployment and empty plates.
We are not looking at the reality that underpins or motivates people to artisanal mine.Sifiso Dlala, Natural Resources Manager – ActionAid SA
The Zama Zama's themselves; they're not getting what they should be getting for their minerals.Sifiso Dlala, Natural Resources Manager – ActionAid SA
Zama Zama is a man and a woman that uses a pick and a shovel; not to enrich themselves, but to work to put bread on the table.Sifiso Dlala, Natural Resources Manager – ActionAid SA
Government has a role to play.Sifiso Dlala, Natural Resources Manager – ActionAid SA
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas'
More from Local
Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education'
If there was ever a case of determination, this is it.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith South African extraordinaire Cobus Visser this Sunday at 10am
Every Sunday from 10am we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for one hour of 80s and 90s hits.Read More
[LISTEN] The horrifying crimes of serial child rapist Fanwell Khumalo
True crime podcaster Nicole Engelbrecht gives insight on how serial child rapist Fanwell Khumalo ended up behind bars.Read More
Cosatu slams former general secretary for saying they're ‘not about the workers’
Cosatu embarked on a nationwide strike this week, but some believe their demands have nothing to do with workers.Read More
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny
Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia.Read More
10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk
Find this list interesting? There’s a link in the article; subscribe and we’ll email you the 'best of' piece every Friday morning.Read More
[LISTEN] Tax season is officially open but people are already facing some issues
Tax season has officially kicked off, and the SARS e-filling system is being flooded with users.Read More
[WEATHER] It's gonna SNOW in the Cape this weekend! Here's where and when...
Lester Kiewit speaks to Richard Le Sueuer about where and when we can expect snowfall over the weekend.Read More
Alison Botha 'scared for herself and others' as her attackers released on parole
Alison Botha’s attackers are out on parole, after brutalising and leaving her for dead 28 years ago.Read More
More from Business
[LISTEN] SARS Deputy Commissioner answers your FAQ this 2023 tax season
SARS deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu breaks down what you need to know about the current tax season.Read More
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe
A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal.Read More
[LISTEN] Reflecting on eight years of the BRICS New Development Bank
As it stands, the New Development Bank has approved $5.8 billion of projects in South Africa to help improve infrastructure.Read More
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming!
It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing despite the economic climate.Read More
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or not.Read More
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship?
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours.Read More
Sarb freezes BILLIONS in Steinhoff accounts, Jooste's 'lover' in firing line too
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from investigative journo Pauli van Wyk on the latest twist in the saga of Steinhoff, the company that pulled off SA's biggest corporate scam.Read More
[LISTEN] Medical aid vs health insurance: Which one is best for you?
Unfortunately, only 16% of South Africans experience the luxury of having a medical aid.Read More
Office vacancy levels soar in post-covid world
As our economy continues to struggle, office vacancies in Johannesburg are particularly high.Read More