



Bongani Bingwa interviews Sifiso Dlala, Natural Resources Manager at ActionAid SA (AASA).

Illegal miners are becoming a big problem in South Africa, with nearby communities mostly affected by their crimes.

According to reports, it's been estimated to cost the country billions of rands every year.

Recently, the Department of Mineral Resources has suggested the integration of the artisanal and small scale mining sector into the formal economy to help combat unemployment, increase security and and ensure that more environmentally-friendly practices are implemented.

Mining. Picture: pixabay.com

The illegal "Zama Zama" miners operate without mining permits, which they blame on the government’s failure to formalise the sector and issue permits that would help decriminalise their work, says reports.

Dlala says that the only way change can come is through "regulation, formalisation and decriminalisation" to ensure that everyone involved receives an income.

He adds that criminality is the by-product of unemployment and empty plates.

We are not looking at the reality that underpins or motivates people to artisanal mine. Sifiso Dlala, Natural Resources Manager – ActionAid SA

The Zama Zama's themselves; they're not getting what they should be getting for their minerals. Sifiso Dlala, Natural Resources Manager – ActionAid SA

Zama Zama is a man and a woman that uses a pick and a shovel; not to enrich themselves, but to work to put bread on the table. Sifiso Dlala, Natural Resources Manager – ActionAid SA

Government has a role to play. Sifiso Dlala, Natural Resources Manager – ActionAid SA

This article first appeared on 702 : Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas'