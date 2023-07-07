The internet is in disbelief over Jennifer Garner's 'twin'
Before Ben Affleck was in marriage bliss with Jennifer Lopez, he stole the heart of another Jennifer (Garner) who he shares three kids with.
The Yes Day actress and the Gone Girl star split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, officially divorcing three years later.
Together, they co-parent their three children: Violet Anne (17), Seraphina Rose (13) and Samuel (10).
While all their kids are ADORBS... their oldest daughter, Violet Anne has the internet screaming for looking EXACTLY like her mom - if exactly was a person, it would definitely be Violent Anne.
See below.
Ben Affleck’s daughter is LITERALLY her mother’s (Jennifer Garner) twin. pic.twitter.com/BDbX19z2tR' nathan (@868nathan) July 5, 2023
Some users are asking what Affleck contributed - the memes are our fave...
What did you contribute Ben???!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QAafex76Ud' nathan (@868nathan) July 5, 2023
Ben’s genes didn’t even try' Mel B (@webeunruly) July 5, 2023
His genes having to work that day: pic.twitter.com/aBE9VKVAHi' Replies to Skip (@RepliestoSkipB) July 5, 2023
You could've said this was Jeniffer Garner and I would've believed it https://t.co/iLzPK4HzuI' Sobz (@sobz93) July 5, 2023
Garner's genes were clearly STRONG with this one!
This article first appeared on KFM : The internet is in disbelief over Jennifer Garner's 'twin'
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jennifer_Garner.jpg
More from Entertainment
Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education'
If there was ever a case of determination, this is it.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith South African extraordinaire Cobus Visser this Sunday at 10am
Every Sunday from 10am we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for one hour of 80s and 90s hits.Read More
Pop star and voice of 'Mulan' CoCo Lee dies after suicide attempt
The singer's family reports that she's lived with depression for years as they announced her death on Instagram on Thursday.Read More
[WATCH] David Kau’s kids react in amused horror to his reveal on Masked Singer
ICYMI David Kau was unmasked as the Hippo on the latest episode of Masked Singer SA.Read More
The worrisome reason why women make up most of the ‘true crime’ genre audience
The reason goes much deeper than just wanting to curl up and watch a good series.Read More
SA's Elite Women’s underwater hockey team set for World Championship
Elize Viviers, the team's coach gives us some education about underwater hockey that's classified as an "extreme sport."Read More
Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with new app to rival Twitter
Threads is the latest app launched by Meta, which will be available from 6 July and will be a direct rival to Twitter.Read More
Homewrecker brings ALL the drama and suspense to Netflix
The local film tells the story of a women, driven by envy and desire, as she steals the life of her successful colleague.Read More
King Charles’ coronation continues in Scotland
King Charles has been presented with Scotland's oldest crown jewels.Read More