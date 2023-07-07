Spend #AnHourWith South African extraordinaire Cobus Visser this Sunday at 10am





This Sunday, South African author, speaker, trainer, facilitator, life coach, firewalking instructor and all-round awesome person, Cobus Visser is ready to take over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith!

Visser will be in charge of our playlist for one hour, with one rule only – he needs to play his favourite 80s and 90s hits and share his cherished musical memories!

Get ready for some soul-feeding music by the likes of Annie Lennox, Belinda Carlisle, and Johnny Clegg between 10 and 11am this Sunday.

It's the ultimate throwback hour... Only on CapeTalk!

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za