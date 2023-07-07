The ins and outs of warrantees and guarantees
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Ina Opperman, business writer for The Citizen, about the complexities of guarantee and warrantees.
Guarantees and warrantees are promises in writing that a company will repair or replace something that you have bought without an additional payment.
This is often subject to a particular period.
It attests to the quality for durability of a product or service.Ina Opperman, business writer – The Citizen
She adds that there is an unspoken condition in every transaction, in addition to any other warranty or guarantee, as stipulated in the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).
The supplier, importer and distributor each guarantees that the goods comply with the requirements and standards set out in the CPA. So your bread must not have anything wrong with it, or it must be exchanged.Ina Opperman, business writer – The Citizen
Guarantees and warrantees especially come in handy with big ticket items, such as appliances.
If a product, not matter how small, fails to comply with the CPA, buyers can hold businesses and manufacturers to account and demand an exchange, refund or repair (where applicable).
Opperman adds that voetstoots (goods sold with defects) are no longer allowed under the CPA.
You can only agree to buy something voetstoots if the transaction does not fall the CPA, such as the private sale of a house or car.Ina Opperman, business writer – The Citizen
In cases of a second-hand store, the 'implied warranty of quality' applies.
This implied quality of warranty says that the goods you buy must adhere to Section 55 of the CPA – the goods must do what it is supposed to do.Ina Opperman, business writer – The Citizen
Scroll above to listen to the in-depth discussion.
This article first appeared on 947 : The ins and outs of warrantees and guarantees
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/maxxyustas/maxxyustas1506/maxxyustas150600003/41626280-home-appliances-gas-cooker-tv-cinema-refrigerator-air-conditioner-microwave-laptop-and-washing-machi.jpg
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] The importance of creating healthy boundaries with your ex
As easy as it sounds to set boundaries, one cannot have a "one size fits all" approach as each relationship differs.Read More
Japan Airlines to offer clothes-to-rent for baggage-free traveling
Japan Airlines started an initiative dubbed "Any Wear, Anywhere" for passengers to rent clothes and leave their luggage at home.Read More
Noisy neighbours got you down? Here’s what you can do
Whether it's sectional titles or free-standing properties, all residents have rules and laws to follow.Read More
[WATCH] David Kau’s kids react in amused horror to his reveal on Masked Singer
ICYMI David Kau was unmasked as the Hippo on the latest episode of Masked Singer SA.Read More
'Even if it's kwaai, it's not K-Way'
Cape Union Mart in-house attorney Simone Sulcas speaks about how buying, selling and producing fake K-Way jackets are illegal.Read More
Air France reintroduces seasonal direct flights between Paris and Cape Town
Air France will offer direct flights between Cape Town International Airport and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport from 17 October.Read More
Elon Musk threatens to sue Mark Zuckerberg for 'copycat' Twitter app
A day after Zuckerberg's company went live with their rival Twitter application Threads, Elon Musk is threatening to sue.Read More
Wings of Love offers hope and help to kids and adults on death's door
Wings of Love founder Kathleen Parkinson van Zyl assists those in need, but she requires help to keep helping.Read More
Poverty linked to poorer brain development, but reading can help counteract it
Promoting reading for pleasure from a young age can improve a child’s development and education.Read More