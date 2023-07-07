Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener





Former Springbok, Thando Manana says the depth that the current South African team has created in their squad is unmatched in world rugby and that it will stand them in good stead going into the Rugby Championship and the World Cup.

South Africa take on Australia in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Loftus on Saturday and speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa, Manana highlighted the key areas of the clash.

Set phases will be key. Australia have gone for big players up front. Thando Manana, Former Springbok Loose Forward

You would have to give it to South Africa up front though and they have gone for that 6/2 split on the bench. Australia have picked a very strong side where as South Africa have sent a whole other team for next weekend against New Zealand. Thando Manana, Former Springbok Loose Forward

What's important is dominating the forwards and putting everything into it in the first 60 minutes. Australia have good backs though and they can play exciting rugby. The advantage for us is that we have a good expansive style and are very solid up front but with Eddie Jones and his mind games you never know what happens. Those have already started, there was meant to be a captains run and the Australians didn't pitch for that. Thando Manana, Former Springbok Loose Forward

Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, and Springbok head coach, Jacques Nienaber, at a media briefing in Pretoria on 20 June 2023. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter

Despite the odds being stacked in South Africa's favour, especially with the Wallabies having never won in Pretoria, Manana is weary of the mind games of Eddie Jones.

The team is very much aware of the mind games that Eddie Jones plays. South Africa is focusing on building a lot of depth in their squad and I don't think there is a team in the world that can match them on that. Thando Manana, Former Springbok Loose Forward

It will be a very physical encounter and there are also places up grabs for the World Cup after the Rugby Championship. It's important to note a guy like Mannie Libbock who I think is similar to Quade Cooper. The scope and the build-up to this game is bigger than what has been said by either camp. Thando Manana, Former Springbok Loose Forward

Boks vs Wallabies on 27 August 2022. Twitter/@Springboks

Kick off for the clash is at 17:05.

This article first appeared on 947 : Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener