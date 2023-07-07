Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Early
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education' If there was ever a case of determination, this is it. 7 July 2023 5:47 PM
Spend #AnHourWith South African extraordinaire Cobus Visser this Sunday at 10am Every Sunday from 10am we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for one hour of 80s and 90s hits. 7 July 2023 5:39 PM
Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas' Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment. 7 July 2023 5:24 PM
View all Local
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
‘Nothing but political jealousy’: EFF slams ANC for BRICS forum invitation snub ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party did not discuss the EFF's attendance to BRICS Political Party Forum. 7 July 2023 8:21 AM
ANC casts doubt on DA's 'politiking' Provincial Powers Bill What we have here is an electioneering exercise with no real intention, says the ANC's Cameron Dugmore. 6 July 2023 4:14 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] SARS Deputy Commissioner answers your FAQ this 2023 tax season SARS deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu breaks down what you need to know about the current tax season. 7 July 2023 12:46 PM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
[LISTEN] Reflecting on eight years of the BRICS New Development Bank As it stands, the New Development Bank has approved $5.8 billion of projects in South Africa to help improve infrastructure. 7 July 2023 6:22 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] The importance of creating healthy boundaries with your ex As easy as it sounds to set boundaries, one cannot have a "one size fits all" approach as each relationship differs. 7 July 2023 5:51 PM
Japan Airlines to offer clothes-to-rent for baggage-free traveling Japan Airlines started an initiative dubbed "Any Wear, Anywhere" for passengers to rent clothes and leave their luggage at home. 7 July 2023 4:27 PM
The ins and outs of warrantees and guarantees Business writer Ina Opperman gives insights into the specifics around guarantees and warrantees. 7 July 2023 3:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener South Africa take on Australia in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Loftus on Saturday. 7 July 2023 10:46 PM
Footballer Calvin Petersen urges public not to forget about legends in the game Petersen, also called "Michael Jackson", played from the late 1970's to early 1990's and was renowned for his attacking prowess. 7 July 2023 9:58 PM
Springboks look promising ahead of Rugby Champs opener this weekend Springboks play host to Australia for the Rugby Championship opener on Saturday. 7 July 2023 11:11 AM
View all Sport
Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education' If there was ever a case of determination, this is it. 7 July 2023 5:47 PM
Spend #AnHourWith South African extraordinaire Cobus Visser this Sunday at 10am Every Sunday from 10am we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for one hour of 80s and 90s hits. 7 July 2023 5:39 PM
Pop star and voice of 'Mulan' CoCo Lee dies after suicide attempt The singer's family reports that she's lived with depression for years as they announced her death on Instagram on Thursday. 7 July 2023 4:36 PM
View all Entertainment
US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges' The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials. 7 July 2023 10:41 AM
'Vaccine hesitancy is one of the greatest threats to global health' And the COVID pandemic has made it worse. 6 July 2023 2:44 PM
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all' Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023. 6 July 2023 2:31 PM
View all World
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
View all Africa
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener

7 July 2023 10:46 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Springboks
Thando Manana
#SArugby2023

South Africa take on Australia in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Loftus on Saturday.

Former Springbok, Thando Manana says the depth that the current South African team has created in their squad is unmatched in world rugby and that it will stand them in good stead going into the Rugby Championship and the World Cup.

South Africa take on Australia in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Loftus on Saturday and speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa, Manana highlighted the key areas of the clash.

Set phases will be key. Australia have gone for big players up front.

Thando Manana, Former Springbok Loose Forward

You would have to give it to South Africa up front though and they have gone for that 6/2 split on the bench. Australia have picked a very strong side where as South Africa have sent a whole other team for next weekend against New Zealand.

Thando Manana, Former Springbok Loose Forward

What's important is dominating the forwards and putting everything into it in the first 60 minutes. Australia have good backs though and they can play exciting rugby. The advantage for us is that we have a good expansive style and are very solid up front but with Eddie Jones and his mind games you never know what happens. Those have already started, there was meant to be a captains run and the Australians didn't pitch for that.

Thando Manana, Former Springbok Loose Forward
Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, and Springbok head coach, Jacques Nienaber, at a media briefing in Pretoria on 20 June 2023. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter
Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, and Springbok head coach, Jacques Nienaber, at a media briefing in Pretoria on 20 June 2023. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter

Despite the odds being stacked in South Africa's favour, especially with the Wallabies having never won in Pretoria, Manana is weary of the mind games of Eddie Jones.

The team is very much aware of the mind games that Eddie Jones plays. South Africa is focusing on building a lot of depth in their squad and I don't think there is a team in the world that can match them on that.

Thando Manana, Former Springbok Loose Forward

It will be a very physical encounter and there are also places up grabs for the World Cup after the Rugby Championship. It's important to note a guy like Mannie Libbock who I think is similar to Quade Cooper. The scope and the build-up to this game is bigger than what has been said by either camp.

Thando Manana, Former Springbok Loose Forward
Boks vs Wallabies on 27 August 2022. Twitter/@Springboks
Boks vs Wallabies on 27 August 2022. Twitter/@Springboks

Kick off for the clash is at 17:05.


This article first appeared on 947 : Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener




7 July 2023 10:46 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Springboks
Thando Manana
#SArugby2023

More from Sport

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

Footballer Calvin Petersen urges public not to forget about legends in the game

7 July 2023 9:58 PM

Petersen, also called "Michael Jackson", played from the late 1970's to early 1990's and was renowned for his attacking prowess.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

Springboks look promising ahead of Rugby Champs opener this weekend

7 July 2023 11:11 AM

Springboks play host to Australia for the Rugby Championship opener on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bafana Bafana were crowned the 2021 Cosafa Cup champions after they beat Senegal in a penalty shootout on 18 July 2021. Picture: @COSAFAMEDIA/Twitter.

Bafana COSAFA Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli says patience is the key to success

6 July 2023 8:02 PM

Ramoreboli has already enjoyed success this year on the domestic front with his club Jwaneng Galaxy F.C.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We believe we are not at fault' - Royal AM to appeal FIFA ban at CAS

6 July 2023 7:43 PM

This decision comes after the KZN club’s failure to settle an outstanding payment of R12 million owed to striker Samir Nurkovic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point'

5 July 2023 7:45 PM

The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup participation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Twitter.

SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses

5 July 2023 1:21 PM

The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Women’s African Cup of Nations champions, Banyana Banyana at their heroes’ welcome held at O.R Tambo International Airport on 26 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA

5 July 2023 6:51 AM

The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The new Nike-designed Springbok jersey was unveiled on 4 July 2023 ahead of the start of the Rugby Championship. Picture: Supplied

Springboks unveil new jersey design, which includes a BLUE & WHITE away kit

4 July 2023 4:36 PM

SA Rugby signed a six-year partnership with American sports apparel giant, Nike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings

3 July 2023 8:00 PM

Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Supplied

A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo

1 July 2023 9:59 AM

Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WEATHER] It's gonna SNOW in the Cape this weekend! Here's where and when...

Local

Alison Botha 'scared for herself and others' as her attackers released on parole

Local

Air France reintroduces seasonal direct flights between Paris and Cape Town

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

ANC to plan meeting for all regional structures over coalitions - Mbalula

7 July 2023 8:51 PM

Section 194 inquiry says PP claims she won’t be bound by 'illegal deadlines'

7 July 2023 8:00 PM

'Woolies looter' Mbuso Moloi sentenced to 18 months under house arrest

7 July 2023 7:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA