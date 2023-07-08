Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top picks.

Cinderella Opera

Life & Times of Michael K

Keanan Eksteen album launch

The Cinderella opera’s final show is taking place at the Artscape Theatre on Saturday (8 July 2023) at 2pm and 7pm.

From magical pumpkins, flying fairy godmothers and glass slippers, this family-friendly production promises to thrill audiences.

Nobel Prize-winning author JM Coetzee’s, Life & Times of Michael K, returns to The Baxter for a limited season.

This stage production "follows a simple man who embarks on a journey through South Africa, shattered by civil war, to return his mother to die on the farm where she was born."

The production is currently on at the Baxter Theatre until 15 July 2023.

Singer/songwriter Keanan Eksteen will be debuting his new album ‘Golden Fever’, on Saturday (8 July 2023) at District.

The 22-year-old is making waves across the country with his toe-tapping and hip-shaking tunes.

This will be Eksteen's last show before he jets off to Europe for his second tour.

