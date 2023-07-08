Inside the magical world of puppets





Sara-Jayne with performing artist Craig Leo. 'Life & Times of Michael K' runs at the Baxter Theatre until 15 July.

Following its sold out success last year, JM Coetzee’s, Life & Times of Michael K, adapted for the stage by Lara Foot, returns to the Baxter until 17 July.

This incredible stage production features the breathtaking work of the Tony Award-winning Handspring Puppet Company, the world leaders in the art of puppetry.

The puppet company achieved international critical acclaim when War Horse, featuring life-size puppets they had created, premiered at the Royal National Theatre in London.

The company was founded by partners Adrian Kohler and Basil Jones, who's creative genius is the driving force behind the puppets.

Kohler's love for puppeteering started as a child as his mother was an amateur puppeteer.

The two met at art school where they became friends.

Despite Kohler being discouraged from doing puppetry during his art school years, he persisted.

We left the art school to avoid the army and were in Botswana when he suggested we come back and start a puppet company. Basil Jones, founders of the Handspring Puppet Company

We bought a truck with out money we saved and four us began a five year trip around South Africa with our shows. Slowly we learnt the business of acting because we hadn't trained as actors. Adrian Kohler, founders of the Handspring Puppet Company

Established in the early 1980’s, Handspring set out to create original South African plays for children, but in 1985, shifted to producing puppet plays for adults.

The duo used puppetry as a mechanism to broach difficult and sensitive subjects during apartheid that had political and social themes.

Jones described the puppets as a an "empathy machine".

The will of the audience to help you bring the puppet to life creates a great deal of empathy between the puppet and the audience. Basil Jones, founders of the Handspring Puppet Company

Reflecting on three decades of the company, Kohler said he felt proud seeing the number of people attracted to puppetry as a profession.

My mum would never have envisioned that our company would be performing at the national theatre. She was incredibly proud. When you grow up creating theatre in South Africa, you don't ever think one day you might be on West End or Broadway. Adrian Kohler, founders of the Handspring Puppet Company

Performing artist Craig Leo, who's travelled around the world with his talent, said the puppet has the ability to things an actor can't do.

In this case, you're allowed into his head and emotional state. I feel if it was an actor on stage, you step back and watch. But the puppet gives you an open space to join him on his journey. And that's what makes it special. Craig Leo, performing artist

On stage, Leo said he's not fixated on the audience reactions.

You'll have an audience that's enraptured and absolutely silent. And then you'll have an audience that laughs and talks and you can hear and feel them. So I try to not to gauge too much on what you get from the audience as it can be deceptive. Craig Leo, performing artist

"Joey" in War Horse is possibly the duo's most amazing puppetry feat.

The majestic creature is incredibly life-like and can trot and gallop on stage.

Leo said the puppets have an emotional complexity that's unique.

What I really enjoyed about that puppet is that it was directed to be live. You give it permission to let it behave like an animal. Even though there is some choreography and staging, if someone drops a bucket on stage and you're playing the horse, you respond. The horse's instinct is to get out of there. It's a very different way of being on stage. It's also a life-size horse that has three puppeteers, two of them inside the horse. Craig Leo, performing artist

Our language is breath. The puppeteers are spread quite far from each other but we unify by breathing together. Every movement is instigated by breath. If I want to move forward, I take a deep breath. Craig Leo, performing artist

The play runs until 15 July at the Baxter Theatre.

