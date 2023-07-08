Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail win big at CSA Awards





JOHANNESBURG - Fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail won the night's biggest prizes at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards, once again.

Nortje and Ismail were on Friday named South Africa’s Men's and Women's Player of the Year, respectively.

The pair achieved the same feat in 2021.

Ismail's 16-year career with the national team came to a fitting end as this was the third time she was named SA's best Women's Cricketer. She spearheaded the Proteas charge to the T20 World Cup final with eight wickets, before announcing her retirement from the international game.

Ismail, who will continue playing in white-ball leagues around the world, admitted the night felt bittersweet.

“I couldn’t have done this without my teammates. The way I went out today does make me a bit happier but also sad at the same time because it’s actually the end of my career. I’m happy but it’s just so surreal."

WINNER - WOMEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR 🏆



Shabnim Ismail’s all-format excellence saw her reap 13 Women's T20 wickets at 23.15 and 13 ODI wickets at 13.30, scalps that managed to pull games over the line for women’s side. #CSAAwards2023 #SummerToCelebrate #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/J9GsjZV0PB ' Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) July 7, 2023

For Nortje, the accolade was a testament to the consistency he's shown in all formats to become a key figure in the Proteas attack. The paceman was nominated in all the major national categories and walked away with the one that mattered most.

WINNER - MEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR 🏆



Anrich Nortje was an all-format superstar, regardless of the conditions, the occasion, and the opposition#CSAAwards2023 #SummerToCelebrate #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/C2PvLZaSpz ' Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) July 7, 2023

Seamer Kagiso Rabada took home two awards, including Test Player of the Year and The Best Delivery, while captain Temba Bavuma overcame a rocky start to the season to be named the ODI Player of the Year.

Other big winners were women's Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, who scooped two awards after her sublime bowling propelled her to the world number two ranking in T20 internationals, and wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta was voted as the Fans' Player of the Year.

CSA Awards Winners List:

AWARD WINNERS

PROFESSIONAL AWARDS: NATIONAL

SA Women’s Player of the Year: Shabnim Ismail Women’s T20 International Player of the Year: Nonkululeko Mlaba Women’s ODI Player of the Year: Laura Wolvaardt Women’s Players’ Player of the Year: Nonkululeko Mlaba SA Men’s Player of the Year: Anrich Nortje Test Player of the Year: Kagiso Rabada ODI Player of the Year: Temba Bavuma T20 International Cricketer of the Year: Reeza Hendricks International Men’s Newcomer of the Year: Gerald Coetzee SA Men Players’ Player of the Year: David Miller SA Fans’ Player of the Year: Sinalo Jafta Best Delivery: Kagiso Rabada

PROFESSIONAL AWARDS: DOMESTIC

Division 1 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season: Beyers Swanepoel (Warriors) Division 2 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season: Rivaldo Moonsamy (Northern Cape Heat) Division 1 One-Day Cup Player of the Season: Ryan Rickelton (Lions) Division 2 One-Day Cup Player of the Season: Joshua van Heerden (Eastern Cape Iinyathi) CSA T20 Challenge Player of the Season: Bamanye Xenxe (Boland Rocks) Division 1 Coach of the Year: Mandla Mashimbyi (Titans) Division 2 Coach of the Year: Mark Charlton (Northern Cape Heat) Domestic Players’ Player of the Season: Ryan Rickelton (Lions) Domestic Newcomer of the Season: Jordan Hermann (Warriors) SACA Most Valuable Player Award: Beyers Swanepoel (Warriors) Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket Award: Mondli Khumalo

PROFESSIONAL AWARDS: OPERATIONS

CSA Umpires’ Umpire of the Year: Adrian Holdstock CSA Umpire of the Year: Adrian Holdstock

This article first appeared on EWN : Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail win big at CSA Awards