Cape Town musician Gia Mckay finds her sweet spot in songwriting
Cape Town virtuoso Gia Mckay began just three years ago on a borrowed piano, but music and dance has always been an integral part of her life.
The 21 year old student's music captures elements of contemporary soul and acoustic pop.
She's just released her latest track Walls, a beautiful song about the challenges of love.
Mckay is a third year student in human anatomy, physiology and genetics..
When she's not in a science lab, she's penning down the most stirring musical notes.
Speaking to Sara-Jayne Makwala King, Mckay said the music bug bit her hard in 2020.
It really wasn't something I saw coming. Pursuing a career in music just wasn't on my radar. During lockdown, I was writing my exams and just felt the itch to get a piano. I spent everyday writing songs, never having written songs before. I really do think the piano was the catalyst.Gia Mckay, Cape Town singer and songwriter
The singer-songwriter has immense depth and emotional vulnerability.
She's found inspiration in the music of Adele, Olivia Dean, Yebba and Paloma Faith.
I know what my voice can do. But when you make your own music and translate your vision with a producer, that's challenging. Making music is complex and it's something I'm still in the process of figuring out. It's about how I show off my range, where do I need to be soft and where do i need to belt...the architecture of a song is challenging.Gia Mckay, Cape Town singer and songwriter
Mckay's latest track 'Walls' talks about the barriers to love and protecting one's own heart from hurt and pain.
It's about guarding your heart and being afraid to take a leap of faith that love requires. We all hide part of ourselves because of fear, insecurity and hurt. But all it takes is time, tenderness and trust to take those walls down. I really wanted to capture that in this song.Gia Mckay, Cape Town singer and songwriter
'Walls' can be downloaded from all streaming platforms.
