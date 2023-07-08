Springboks outclass Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener

Streaming issues? Report here
sar-jayne-show-thumbnailpng sar-jayne-show-thumbnailpng
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Five kid-friendly restaurants to try during the school holidays Sara-Jayne chats about some kid-friendly restaurants with Paige Errera from Dineplan. 9 July 2023 9:22 AM
Cape Town musician Gia Mckay finds her sweet spot in songwriting Sara-Jayne is joined by 21 year old, South African singer-songwriter Gia Mckay. 8 July 2023 1:15 PM
Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019. 8 July 2023 12:37 PM
View all Local
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
‘Nothing but political jealousy’: EFF slams ANC for BRICS forum invitation snub ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party did not discuss the EFF's attendance to BRICS Political Party Forum. 7 July 2023 8:21 AM
ANC casts doubt on DA's 'politiking' Provincial Powers Bill What we have here is an electioneering exercise with no real intention, says the ANC's Cameron Dugmore. 6 July 2023 4:14 PM
View all Politics
Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas' Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment. 7 July 2023 5:24 PM
[LISTEN] SARS Deputy Commissioner answers your FAQ this 2023 tax season SARS deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu breaks down what you need to know about the current tax season. 7 July 2023 12:46 PM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all Business
Is the use of technology empowering a child’s focus or is it a distraction? "The world of technology is built to grab our attention." 9 July 2023 8:08 AM
Bob Marley biopic 'One Love' to hit the big screen in early 2024 The first trailer of the biopic that follows his career from his early days to becoming a Jamaican icon in the 1970s was released... 8 July 2023 11:26 AM
Is your perfectionism paralysing you? Could your perfectionism be killing you? Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to psychiatrist Dr Ronel Williams. 8 July 2023 9:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks outclass Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener The Springboks kept their unbeaten record against Australia, coming away with a 43-12 victory in Pretoria on Saturday. 8 July 2023 8:33 PM
Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail win big at CSA Awards Nortje and Ismail were named as South Africa’s Men's and Women's Player of the Year, respectively. 8 July 2023 11:14 AM
Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener South Africa take on Australia in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Loftus on Saturday. 7 July 2023 10:46 PM
View all Sport
Cape Town musician Gia Mckay finds her sweet spot in songwriting Sara-Jayne is joined by 21 year old, South African singer-songwriter Gia Mckay. 8 July 2023 1:15 PM
Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019. 8 July 2023 12:37 PM
Inside the magical world of puppets Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler, the founders of the Handspring Puppet Company and Craig Leo, an i... 8 July 2023 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges' The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials. 7 July 2023 10:41 AM
[LISTEN] Reflecting on eight years of the BRICS New Development Bank As it stands, the New Development Bank has approved $5.8 billion of projects in South Africa to help improve infrastructure. 7 July 2023 6:22 AM
'Vaccine hesitancy is one of the greatest threats to global health' And the COVID pandemic has made it worse. 6 July 2023 2:44 PM
View all World
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
View all Africa
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Springboks outclass Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener

8 July 2023 8:33 PM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby Championship
Wallabies

The Springboks kept their unbeaten record against Australia, coming away with a 43-12 victory in Pretoria on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks kept their unbeaten record against Australia in Pretoria intact as they outclassed the Wallabies 43-12 in the Rugby Championship opener.

The World Champions scored six tries on their way to an emphatic victory.

The Wallabies began the game with a bounce in their step as they put the home team under pressure. They then silenced the excitable Loftus Versfeld crowd when wing Marika Koroibete scored in the corner to take a 5-0 lead.

That proved to be a wake-up call for the Boks who began dominating the forward exchanges and finding key gaps.

Wing, Kurt-Lee Arendse scored two first-half tries and Manie Libbok was flawless with the boot in the opening period as they overturned the deficit to take a 17-5 lead into the break.

The Bok forward pack was dominant and overpowered the Aussies in the scrums and mauls. Flank Marco van Staden and captain Duane Vermeulen were powerful ball carriers on the night and along with centre Andre Esterhuizen were full of running and getting their team over the gain line.

Despite fumbling a couple of opportunities to score in the early parts of the second half, the Boks were able to put daylight between themselves and their opponents when Arendse completed his hat trick in the 51st minute to make it 22-5.

Wallabies hooker Dave Porecki was given a yellow card three minutes later for collapsing maul illegally and the home side was awarded a penalty try, and a crucial bonus point on the Championship stands, as they led 29-5.

The Springboks were awarded a second penalty try in the 69th after wing Suliasi Vunivalu received his yellow card for a deliberate knockdown when he was the last line of defence and clearly prevented Arendse from grabbing a 4th try of the evening . Hard-working flank Pieter-Steph du Toit scored the Springboks’ sixth try with five to go to make it 43-5 before Carter Gordon scored a consolation try to cut the Boks' winning margin to 31 points.

The performance was a great effort for the start of the season but the Boks will know that they can be a lot sharper and will need to be when they play the All Blacks in New Zealand next week.


This article first appeared on EWN : Springboks outclass Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener




8 July 2023 8:33 PM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby Championship
Wallabies

More from Sport

Shabnim Ismail. Picture: Twitter/@ProteasWomenCSA

Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail win big at CSA Awards

8 July 2023 11:14 AM

Nortje and Ismail were named as South Africa’s Men's and Women's Player of the Year, respectively.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, and Springbok head coach, Jacques Nienaber, at a media briefing in Pretoria on 20 June 2023. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter

Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener

7 July 2023 10:46 PM

South Africa take on Australia in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Loftus on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

Footballer Calvin Petersen urges public not to forget about legends in the game

7 July 2023 9:58 PM

Petersen, also called "Michael Jackson", played from the late 1970's to early 1990's and was renowned for his attacking prowess.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

Springboks look promising ahead of Rugby Champs opener this weekend

7 July 2023 11:11 AM

Springboks play host to Australia for the Rugby Championship opener on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bafana Bafana were crowned the 2021 Cosafa Cup champions after they beat Senegal in a penalty shootout on 18 July 2021. Picture: @COSAFAMEDIA/Twitter.

Bafana COSAFA Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli says patience is the key to success

6 July 2023 8:02 PM

Ramoreboli has already enjoyed success this year on the domestic front with his club Jwaneng Galaxy F.C.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We believe we are not at fault' - Royal AM to appeal FIFA ban at CAS

6 July 2023 7:43 PM

This decision comes after the KZN club’s failure to settle an outstanding payment of R12 million owed to striker Samir Nurkovic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point'

5 July 2023 7:45 PM

The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup participation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Twitter.

SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses

5 July 2023 1:21 PM

The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Women’s African Cup of Nations champions, Banyana Banyana at their heroes’ welcome held at O.R Tambo International Airport on 26 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA

5 July 2023 6:51 AM

The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The new Nike-designed Springbok jersey was unveiled on 4 July 2023 ahead of the start of the Rugby Championship. Picture: Supplied

Springboks unveil new jersey design, which includes a BLUE & WHITE away kit

4 July 2023 4:36 PM

SA Rugby signed a six-year partnership with American sports apparel giant, Nike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WEATHER] It's gonna SNOW in the Cape this weekend! Here's where and when...

Local

Alison Botha 'scared for herself and others' as her attackers released on parole

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Lotto results: Saturday, 08 July 2023

9 July 2023 9:21 AM

WC govt confirms 110 BMW vehicles purchased in 2022 were never used

8 July 2023 5:49 PM

Ramokgopa: Increase in energy availability has helped reduce load shedding

8 July 2023 4:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA