Is the use of technology empowering a child’s focus or is it a distraction?
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush.
Is technology snatching children's attention away from what is important?
Bush says all human beings are wired to take the path of least resistance, meaning that paying involuntary attention or being distracted, requires no effort.
The world of technology is built to grab our attention.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Bush adds that things like social media, popups on a website, gaming and all the different levels and rewards are places children will go to because it is easiest to pay attention where they don't have to expend any effort.
They are being trained by the gaming companies to expect a reward for everything. This is what we are up against as parents.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
She says that children who are able to delay gratification and resist temptation will do better in life long-term.
It takes effort to delay gratification and maintain your attention.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Is there an overuse of technology in your home?
Use the BEEPP checklist to assess:
-
B Babysitter
-
E Emotional crutch
-
E Experience thief
-
P Pacifier
-
P Prompt
