Streaming issues? Report here
sar-jayne-show-thumbnailpng sar-jayne-show-thumbnailpng
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Five kid-friendly restaurants to try during the school holidays Sara-Jayne chats about some kid-friendly restaurants with Paige Errera from Dineplan. 9 July 2023 9:22 AM
Cape Town musician Gia Mckay finds her sweet spot in songwriting Sara-Jayne is joined by 21 year old, South African singer-songwriter Gia Mckay. 8 July 2023 1:15 PM
Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019. 8 July 2023 12:37 PM
View all Local
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
‘Nothing but political jealousy’: EFF slams ANC for BRICS forum invitation snub ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party did not discuss the EFF's attendance to BRICS Political Party Forum. 7 July 2023 8:21 AM
ANC casts doubt on DA's 'politiking' Provincial Powers Bill What we have here is an electioneering exercise with no real intention, says the ANC's Cameron Dugmore. 6 July 2023 4:14 PM
View all Politics
Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas' Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment. 7 July 2023 5:24 PM
[LISTEN] SARS Deputy Commissioner answers your FAQ this 2023 tax season SARS deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu breaks down what you need to know about the current tax season. 7 July 2023 12:46 PM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all Business
Is the use of technology empowering a child’s focus or is it a distraction? "The world of technology is built to grab our attention." 9 July 2023 8:08 AM
Bob Marley biopic 'One Love' to hit the big screen in early 2024 The first trailer of the biopic that follows his career from his early days to becoming a Jamaican icon in the 1970s was released... 8 July 2023 11:26 AM
Is your perfectionism paralysing you? Could your perfectionism be killing you? Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to psychiatrist Dr Ronel Williams. 8 July 2023 9:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks outclass Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener The Springboks kept their unbeaten record against Australia, coming away with a 43-12 victory in Pretoria on Saturday. 8 July 2023 8:33 PM
Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail win big at CSA Awards Nortje and Ismail were named as South Africa’s Men's and Women's Player of the Year, respectively. 8 July 2023 11:14 AM
Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener South Africa take on Australia in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Loftus on Saturday. 7 July 2023 10:46 PM
View all Sport
Cape Town musician Gia Mckay finds her sweet spot in songwriting Sara-Jayne is joined by 21 year old, South African singer-songwriter Gia Mckay. 8 July 2023 1:15 PM
Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019. 8 July 2023 12:37 PM
Inside the magical world of puppets Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler, the founders of the Handspring Puppet Company and Craig Leo, an i... 8 July 2023 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges' The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials. 7 July 2023 10:41 AM
[LISTEN] Reflecting on eight years of the BRICS New Development Bank As it stands, the New Development Bank has approved $5.8 billion of projects in South Africa to help improve infrastructure. 7 July 2023 6:22 AM
'Vaccine hesitancy is one of the greatest threats to global health' And the COVID pandemic has made it worse. 6 July 2023 2:44 PM
View all World
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
View all Africa
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Five kid-friendly restaurants to try during the school holidays

9 July 2023 9:22 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
child friendly
restaurants
school holidays
cape town winter

Sara-Jayne chats about some kid-friendly restaurants with Paige Errera from Dineplan.
Source: pexels.com
Source: pexels.com

As parents, it can be a headache trying to keep your children entertained during the chilly, wet weather while stuck in doors.

And if you're a parent at home, there's still many days left before the kids return to school on the 18th of July.

If you’re looking for kid-friendly restaurants to hide from the rain and cold - the restaurant reservation platform, Dineplan may be able to help you out.

The list aims to assist parents and caregivers to keep their children entertained and stimulated in a family friendly restaurant setting.

For the school holidays, Dineplan focused on several criteria: activities for children and the whole family, must be suitable for winter weather and must have a good food menu for adults.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to Paige Errera from Dineplan.

To get creative, we listed Clay Cafe, which has branches in Bree Street, Hout Bay and Paarl. You make a pottery piece, you paint it and make something unique to take home. They have a great kids menu and lovely food for adults. There's also a great outdoor area. There's also Nederburg which offers cupcake decorating workshops and cookie and milk pairing. When its raining, they offer picnics out on the stoep for the kids.

Paige Errera, Dineplan growth marketing manager

If you want to get active, Spier Estate in Stellenbosch is a nice escape from the city. They offer grape juice tasting and the Eagle Encounter Centre. If you're a lover of craft beer, then visit Aegir Project Taproom, a family-friendly restaurant in Noordhoek. It's got a great jungle gym for the kids and is close to the beach,

Paige Errera, Dineplan growth marketing manager

Hazendal in the winelands has Wonderdal, an immersive and interactive edutainment centre that combines learning and play. It's suitable for kids aged 5 to 13 and combines the world of science and nature.

Paige Errera, Dineplan growth marketing manager

For more kid-friendly restaurants, visit Dineplan's page here.

Scroll up for the full conversation.




9 July 2023 9:22 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
child friendly
restaurants
school holidays
cape town winter

More from Local

SJ with Cape Town singer-songwriter Gia Mckay.

Cape Town musician Gia Mckay finds her sweet spot in songwriting

8 July 2023 1:15 PM

Sara-Jayne is joined by 21 year old, South African singer-songwriter Gia Mckay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crown Chasers host Zozibini Tunzi in-studio on 702.

Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns

8 July 2023 12:37 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters targeting would-be car buyers with online scams

8 July 2023 12:35 PM

Online car auction scams are becoming more sophisticated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sara-Jayne with performing artist Craig Leo. 'Life & Times of Michael K' runs at the Baxter Theatre until 15 July.

Inside the magical world of puppets

8 July 2023 10:26 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler, the founders of the Handspring Puppet Company and Craig Leo, an independent artist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

Is your perfectionism paralysing you?

8 July 2023 9:04 AM

Could your perfectionism be killing you? Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to psychiatrist Dr Ronel Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The shack where the suspected gas leak came from in Angelo Informal Settlement, Boksburg, on 6 July 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

'I saw people by the corner falling down': Eyewitness on Boksburg gas leak

8 July 2023 8:28 AM

On Wednesday, a gas leak from a cylinder allegedly stolen from a company by zama zamas who were attempting to refine their illegally mined gold, killed 17 people, leaving several others hospitalised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The shack where the suspected nitrate oxide leak came from (gas canister pictured) in Angelo informal settlement, Boksburg, on 6 July 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Boksburg gas leak: Cylinder was stolen from local firm, says zama zama

7 July 2023 6:42 PM

Seventeen people were killed in the area on Wednesday following a toxic gas leak. The gas leaked from a cylinder that was being drained by a group of zama zamas, who wanted to cut it open and use it during the illegal refining of gold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education'

7 July 2023 5:47 PM

If there was ever a case of determination, this is it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spend #AnHourWith South African extraordinaire Cobus Visser this Sunday at 10am

7 July 2023 5:39 PM

Every Sunday from 10am we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for one hour of 80s and 90s hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mining. Picture: pixabay.com

Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas'

7 July 2023 5:24 PM

Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Pixabay

Is the use of technology empowering a child’s focus or is it a distraction?

9 July 2023 8:08 AM

"The world of technology is built to grab our attention."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons and Eddie Mallin

Bob Marley biopic 'One Love' to hit the big screen in early 2024

8 July 2023 11:26 AM

The first trailer of the biopic that follows his career from his early days to becoming a Jamaican icon in the 1970s was released on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

Is your perfectionism paralysing you?

8 July 2023 9:04 AM

Could your perfectionism be killing you? Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to psychiatrist Dr Ronel Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Instagram/@artscapetheatre

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

8 July 2023 8:41 AM

Here are some ideas to make the most of your weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Alex Green/Pexels

[LISTEN] The importance of creating healthy boundaries with your ex

7 July 2023 5:51 PM

As easy as it sounds to set boundaries, one cannot have a "one size fits all" approach as each relationship differs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Japan Airlines to offer clothes-to-rent for baggage-free traveling

7 July 2023 4:27 PM

Japan Airlines started an initiative dubbed "Any Wear, Anywhere" for passengers to rent clothes and leave their luggage at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Maksym Yemelyanov/123rf

The ins and outs of warrantees and guarantees

7 July 2023 3:58 PM

Business writer Ina Opperman gives insights into the specifics around guarantees and warrantees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

Noisy neighbours got you down? Here’s what you can do

7 July 2023 3:07 PM

Whether it's sectional titles or free-standing properties, all residents have rules and laws to follow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

David Tau's kids react to his unmasking on the Masked Singer SA. Photo: Twitter/@MaskedSingerZA

[WATCH] David Kau’s kids react in amused horror to his reveal on Masked Singer

7 July 2023 3:04 PM

ICYMI David Kau was unmasked as the Hippo on the latest episode of Masked Singer SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from www.capeuinionmart.co.za

'Even if it's kwaai, it's not K-Way'

7 July 2023 12:29 PM

Cape Union Mart in-house attorney Simone Sulcas speaks about how buying, selling and producing fake K-Way jackets are illegal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WEATHER] It's gonna SNOW in the Cape this weekend! Here's where and when...

Local

Alison Botha 'scared for herself and others' as her attackers released on parole

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Lotto results: Saturday, 08 July 2023

9 July 2023 9:21 AM

WC govt confirms 110 BMW vehicles purchased in 2022 were never used

8 July 2023 5:49 PM

Ramokgopa: Increase in energy availability has helped reduce load shedding

8 July 2023 4:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA