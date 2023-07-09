



Gugs Mhlungu spoke to one of South Africa’s leading skincare scientists and founder of Biomedical Emporium, Dr Judey Pretorius.

That particular light is in a more amplified state than what we are used to on a day-to-day basis when we go outside in the sun. The intensity is much much higher. Dr Judey Pretorius, skincare scientists and founder of Biomedical Emporium

Do you regularly go for a gel manicure?

If you answered yes, then you might need to start taking precautions.

Scientists are warning that too much exposure to UV lamps that are used to dry your nails, could increase your risk of developing skin cancer.

Picture: Pixabay

A study published in Nature Communications reads: "Our experimental results and the prior evidence strongly suggest that radiation emitted by UV-nail polish dryers may cause cancers of the hand and that UV-nail polish dryers, similar to tanning beds, may increase the risk of early-onset skin cancer."

"Nevertheless, future large-scale epidemiological studies are warranted to accurately quantify the risk for skin cancer of the hand in people regularly using UV-nail polish dryers. It is likely that such studies will take at least a decade to complete and to subsequently inform the general public."

Before you stick your hand into that UV lamp, ask the nail technician to put on sunscreen. Dr Judey Pretorius, skincare scientists and founder of Biomedical Emporium

Always make sure that your hands are never in that lamp for longer than, for argument's sake, six minutes per session per hand. We have found that 20 minutes causes a lot of harm. Dr Judey Pretorius, skincare scientists and founder of Biomedical Emporium

Try not to go for weekly appointments. Keep it at a minimum. Dr Judey Pretorius, skincare scientists and founder of Biomedical Emporium

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on 702 : UV nail dryers used in gel manicures could increase risk of skin cancer