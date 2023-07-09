Help a 16 year old MMA champ fight in Abu Dhabi
A 16 year old Cape Town mixed martial arts fighter is hoping to step into a cage in the United Arab Emirates, but needs your help to there.
Umar Edwards from Athlone is determined to showcase his skills at the IMMAF’s Youth Mixed Martial Arts World Championships taking place in August.
The passionate and energetic pupil, who attends Pinelands High school, has initiated a funding campaign on Back a Buddy.
Edwards started at his club Fighters Inc in 2020 and since then, has risen up the ranks.
He's played rugby from a young age and credits wrestling with his brother as the reason for his love of combat sports.
But it was a brawl during a rugby match that set off his journey in MMA.
My father told me to rather direct it into a positive way and do MMA. Ever since then I've been grinding and perfecting my craft. Ever since I start MMA my marks improved and my relationship with my family is better. I've really improved as a person.Umar Edwards, Mixed Martial Arts fighter
Mixed martial arts incorporates techniques from boxing, wrestling, judo, jujitsu, karate, Muay Thai and other disciplines.
There are different rules for different categories.
In the under 17 category, there are three rounds of two minutes and fighters are not allowed to hit each other in the face.
Edwards has excelled in several MMA competitions across the country.
After three to five months after joining Fighters Inc, I qualified for the Western Cape province trials. I went to the nationals in 2021 where I won silver. In the finals, I went up against a guy with way more experience and got caught in a choke. In 2022, I was unlucky and got silver again.Umar Edwards, Mixed Martial Arts fighter
In 2023, I fought three fights. In the second fight, I dominated but hurt my leg. In the finals I ended up losing to a guy I beat twice before. I also won my first jujitsu competition this year.Umar Edwards, Mixed Martial Arts fighter
Edwards said he's focused on his goals and his growth in the sport.
It's about having the discipline to train everyday. I also think about my opponents and what they're doing.Umar Edwards, Mixed Martial Arts fighter
Edwards' Back-a-Buddy campaign aims to fund his flights, accommodation, to enter the competition and to purchase his kit.
Athletes in the sport currently receive no funding from government and Edwards relies mostly on his father.
To support the initiative, visit here.
Scroll up for the interview.
More from Local
'How magic mushrooms saved my life'
Sara-Jayne speaks to psychedelic therapy advocate Marjane Beaujois and Scott Edwards, executive officer of Mind Medicine Australia.Read More
SA will survive winter without 'worst-case load shedding scenario' - Ramokgopa
The Electricity Minister gave an update on how the ANC plans to end load shedding on the sidelines of the ANC NEC meeting on Saturday, commending Eskom for surpassing performance expectations.Read More
KZN police investigating after 6 trucks torched on Van Reenen's Pass
Police said a group of armed men stopped six trucks near Van Reenen's Pass, forced them out of their vehicles, and then set the trucks alight, before fleeing the scene.Read More
Five kid-friendly restaurants to try during the school holidays
Sara-Jayne chats about some kid-friendly restaurants with Paige Errera from Dineplan.Read More
Van Reenen's Pass closed after 6 trucks set alight
The six trucks were torched in the early hours of Sunday morning, firefighters managed to douse the flames and clean-up operations are underway.Read More
Cape Town musician Gia Mckay finds her sweet spot in songwriting
Sara-Jayne is joined by 21 year old, South African singer-songwriter Gia Mckay.Read More
Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019.Read More
SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters targeting would-be car buyers with online scams
Online car auction scams are becoming more sophisticated.Read More
Inside the magical world of puppets
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler, the founders of the Handspring Puppet Company and Craig Leo, an independent artist.Read More