Help a 16 year old MMA champ fight in Abu Dhabi





16 year old mixed martial arts champ Umar Edwards with Sara-Jayne. Photo: Cape Talk

A 16 year old Cape Town mixed martial arts fighter is hoping to step into a cage in the United Arab Emirates, but needs your help to there.

Umar Edwards from Athlone is determined to showcase his skills at the IMMAF’s Youth Mixed Martial Arts World Championships taking place in August.

The passionate and energetic pupil, who attends Pinelands High school, has initiated a funding campaign on Back a Buddy.

Edwards started at his club Fighters Inc in 2020 and since then, has risen up the ranks.

He's played rugby from a young age and credits wrestling with his brother as the reason for his love of combat sports.

But it was a brawl during a rugby match that set off his journey in MMA.

My father told me to rather direct it into a positive way and do MMA. Ever since then I've been grinding and perfecting my craft. Ever since I start MMA my marks improved and my relationship with my family is better. I've really improved as a person. Umar Edwards, Mixed Martial Arts fighter

Mixed martial arts incorporates techniques from boxing, wrestling, judo, jujitsu, karate, Muay Thai and other disciplines.

There are different rules for different categories.

In the under 17 category, there are three rounds of two minutes and fighters are not allowed to hit each other in the face.

Edwards has excelled in several MMA competitions across the country.

After three to five months after joining Fighters Inc, I qualified for the Western Cape province trials. I went to the nationals in 2021 where I won silver. In the finals, I went up against a guy with way more experience and got caught in a choke. In 2022, I was unlucky and got silver again. Umar Edwards, Mixed Martial Arts fighter

In 2023, I fought three fights. In the second fight, I dominated but hurt my leg. In the finals I ended up losing to a guy I beat twice before. I also won my first jujitsu competition this year. Umar Edwards, Mixed Martial Arts fighter

Edwards said he's focused on his goals and his growth in the sport.

It's about having the discipline to train everyday. I also think about my opponents and what they're doing. Umar Edwards, Mixed Martial Arts fighter

Edwards' Back-a-Buddy campaign aims to fund his flights, accommodation, to enter the competition and to purchase his kit.

Athletes in the sport currently receive no funding from government and Edwards relies mostly on his father.

To support the initiative, visit here.

