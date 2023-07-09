'Seems well coordinated': Road Freight Association on Van Reenen truck torching





JOHANNESBURG - The Road Freight Association has called for action to be taken against those responsible for the attacks on truck drivers in the country.

This follows an arson incident on the N3 in the early hours of Sunday morning which left six trucks burnt.

Police said a group of armed men stopped the trucks near Van Reenen's Pass, forced them out of their vehicles before setting the trucks on fire, and then fled the scene.

The Road Freight Association said while no one was injured, the attacks put the logistics sector at risk as trucks carry 80% of goods moved in and around South Africa.

The attacks also cost the country millions of rands as trade and employment levels are affected.

“This has been ongoing, for at least six years, if not longer. The perpetrators of this crime are yet unknown but it seems to have been well coordinated.

“Firearms were used, the timing and place chosen on N3 at Van Reenen’s was well-chosen to cause the greatest amount of disruption, delay, havoc and fear,” said the association’s CEO, Gavin Kelly.

