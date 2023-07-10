Cape Town head office blaze won’t impact network services, says Vodacom Group
CAPE TOWN - The Vodacom Group in Cape Town said a fire that engulfed its head office in Century City would not impact its network services.
The blaze tore through the building, destroying solar panels installed on its roof.
The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene and successfully put out the flames.
The interior of the building needed to be demolished to clear a pathway to the affected parts of the building.
"The building was successfully evacuated, and no injuries were also sustained as a result of the fire. We will investigate the cause of the fire and naturally take appropriate action," said Vodacom's Byron Kennedy.
