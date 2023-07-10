Dog buried alive in Delft saved by SPCA heroes in frantic race against time
Lester Kiewit speaks to SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham about a case involving a dog buried alive and saved by inspectors at the SPCA.
Listen to the conversation below.
The officers at the Cape of Good Hope are often first responders to horrific animal rescue stories.
Just last week, an officer saved a kitten stuck in a tree.
RELATED: BAREFOOT SPCA TRAINEE INSPECTOR CLIMBS A TREE TO SAVE A STUCK, DISTRESSED KITTEN
But, on Sunday (2 July) the life-saving inspectors responded to a call that made their "blood run cold."
Abraham reports that a dog who found shelter under a concrete slab from the cold was covered with sand and "buried alive" by an unidentified group of people in Delft, The Hague.
Thankfully, someone saw this happen and called the SPCA and Inspector Lee Prins responded immediately.
Inspector Prins dug against time to get the dog to safety.
Prins thought he "was too late" and that the buried dog wouldn't make it. Once unearthed, Prins found Courage (so aptly named) curled up in a little ball.
Upon finding Courage who truly lived up to his name, Prins said...
When I finally reached him, he was curled up in a ball and he didn’t move, I thought I was too late. Fortunately this wasn’t the case, Courage was still alive, it seems he had just resigned himself to his fate.Lee Prins, Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Safe in Prins' care, Courage was transported to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA hospital where he was assessed by a veterinary team who said Courage had high lethargy levels, a bad skin condition and was neglected and emaciated.
Courage is currently being treated and given the love, care and attention he so deserves.
The SPCA's Chief Inspector, Jaco Pieterse said this was such a "heartless thing to do" and thanked the person who called this in, as things could've ended terribly for Courage without this notification.
Abraham is urging the public to come forward with any information regarding this incident by calling 083 326 1604.
Shout out to the inspectors and trainees at the SPCA who go through great lengths to keep all animals safe and protected simply because they love them.
And look at love...
Listen to the conversation above.
Source : https://capespca.co.za/inspectorate-news/race-against-time-spca-rescues-dog-buried-alive/?fbclid=IwAR0GSk8NyvT0drOR_kMo89mbGr_3jPdC-iydXu3-KV7K6dzU6lQ6MzVDxc4
