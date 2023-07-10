Spot tax fraud scams with these tips





The admin, and even uncertainty, of filing a proper tax return can stir up anxieties.

Have I filed correctly, did I claim the right deductions, will I get audited, and will I get stung with a tax penalty are just a few — these are the very same anxieties that tax fraud scammers use as the cornerstone of their attacks.

Credit rating agency TransUnion reports that online scams are on the rise in South Africa.

We've collated some tell-tale scam signs from reputable sources that might help you spot a scam before you get scammed.

1) Beware of phishing scams

Never click on a link in an email unless you’re absolutely sure what the link is and who the email is from. Instead, type in the website yourself to go directly to the forms or information you need.

2) Check the URL's of sites you're directed to

Double check the URL of any site you’re being directed to.

For example, if the URL doesn’t include .gov or gives 'error' codes, then it’s most likely fake.

3) Be aware of unsolicited calls from unknown numbers

The stories that scammers tells varies, but they often share common themes:

1) SARS wants to provide you with a refund, yet they need your personal and financial account information before they pay you.

2) You owe SARS so you need to pay them immediately.

3) A financial services company offers to file your taxes on your behalf, all you need to do is provide them with your tax or ID number — along with other personal and financial information.

Please note that SARS won't:

1) Call to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method such as a prepaid debit card, gift card, or wire transfer.

2) Demand that you pay taxes without the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.

4) Keep an eye on demanding messages and texts

The scammer may send a message that says 'your account is on hold', or something like 'we’ve detected unusual activity.' These messages might require immediate action or demand clicking a link which prompts personal information.

The text or message will serve up a link so you can 'correct the situation' - one that leads to a site that could steal your personal information or otherwise trick you into installing malware on your phone.

5) Watch out for fake tax practitioners

If you're paying someone to file your taxes for you - ensure that their services are reputable.

They might claim tax credits that you don’t qualify for to beef up your tax refund and demand a percentage or reroute your tax refund to their bank account or steal your personal information.

If you do encounter a fake tax practitioner, report them.

Several reports suggest that the best thing to do to avoid tax fraud is to be suspicious and be aware of people wanting to steal your identity, especially during this season that's not particularly jolly for us all.

This article first appeared on KFM : Spot tax fraud scams with these tips