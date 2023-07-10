Vodacom blaze raises warning flag of loadshedding fire threat





Lester Kiewit speaks with Jermaine Carelse, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

Initial reports on the blaze stated that the solar panels on the building roof had caught fire.

The City’s Fire and rescue services were alerted to the blaze just after 11 am on Sunday.

While the cause of the blaze is not yet known, this raises concerns about the risk of fires caused by installations of solar panels, inverters, batteries and more that are being used to combat loadshedding.

Last week, the City of Cape Town issued a warning about fire risks related to installations of these systems.

Carelse says they have had a number of incidents where batteries have exploded, or singular solar panels have caught alight.

He adds that residents with this equipment should invest in dry chemical powder fire extinguishers in their homes.

We don’t want you to use maybe a CO2 [extinguishers] that will obviously add some water to the system itself and later on cause electrical problems. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue

Vodacom offices in Century City, Cape Town caught fire on 09 July 2023. Picture: City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service

I don’t think we want to come a house and still deal with you being electrocuted. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue

