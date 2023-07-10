Kia's Picanto gets a major upgrade





Kia has come a long way since they came on the scene locally in the '90s. Whereas they were pretty much known as a cheapie brand, they really upped their game in the last few years. A high-end luxury Kia is nothing to sneeze at. However, the Korean carmaker hasn't forgotten its roots, as the updated Kia Picanto is here to remind us.

The current Kia is the third-generation model of the cheapie and has been around since 2017. It received a minor update in 2020; minor enough that most wouldn't even have noticed. Now, though, we have a significant update so big you could be forgiven for thinking it's a new car altogether.

As you can see, it sports a distinctive and different look compared to its predecessors, sharing a resemblance with Sportage models, albeit with its own unique touch. The front end features a new bumper and headlights, making it look very, very different from what came before. Additionally, there are new alloy wheel designs, including a 14-inch option and two 16-inch options that come with the GT line.

The rear of the Picanto has also undergone a complete transformation, parroting off the front end, the big and bold vertical lights, plus a lightbar that extends all the way across the rear hatch.

In totality, the new look Kia Picanto cuts a very different, more aggressive look that I'm really digging.

The interior has received some updates as well but remains largely familiar. The most notable inclusion is the digital driver display and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This is standard across the range now, whereas before it was only available on the top-end Picantos. The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but with a wired connection only.

The rest of the interior seems unchanged, so expect a reasonable amount of roominess for a small car. Previously, headroom was impressive, so that should remain the same, while legroom more limited if adequate. Boot dimensions remain the same, offering decent space with a height-adjustable floor allowing for some flexible storage arrangements.

Engine options are completely new. The previous one-liter turbocharged option is gone, leaving two engine choices for the new Picanto: a 1.0-litre or a 1.2-litre petrol engine. Without driving the car, it's hard to say which choice makes the most sense but based on previous Kias, it's safe to say they're both fine.

Pricing and launch date have yet to be revealed, but hopefully it's in keeping with current pricing. At the time of print, the Kia Picanto starts at R219,995.

Stay tuned for a full review of the Kia Picanto.