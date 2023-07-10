Kia's Picanto gets a major upgrade

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sleet or snow? Weather expert explains SA's icy cold weather conditions Parts of the country woke up to snowfall as temperatures plummeted. 10 July 2023 2:35 PM
Torched trucks may have serious economic consequences Five trucks were set alight on the N4 in Mpumalanga, after six trucks were torched on the N3 on Sunday morning. 10 July 2023 2:12 PM
The Midday Report Express: South Africa getting battered by cold weather All the news you need to know. 10 July 2023 1:39 PM
View all Local
Moonshot pact must produce 'a coherent vision for SA' - Michael Beaumont Opposition parties are holding a convention to try and unseat the ANC. 10 July 2023 10:45 AM
Mashatile says there's a conspiracy to remove him from office by August He told the City Press he’s still trying to investigate the motives of those who did not want to see him occupying the second high... 9 July 2023 11:01 AM
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
View all Politics
Were you a fan? Bye-bye to beloved Ford Fiesta - after 47 years Friday saw the last of the iconic cars roll off the production line. 10 July 2023 11:34 AM
Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas' Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment. 7 July 2023 5:24 PM
[LISTEN] SARS Deputy Commissioner answers your FAQ this 2023 tax season SARS deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu breaks down what you need to know about the current tax season. 7 July 2023 12:46 PM
View all Business
Threads reaches 100 million users - becomes fastest growing app in history The Instagram-based app reached the 100 million users milestone in just five days. 10 July 2023 2:55 PM
Mercedes Benz launches armour-plated V-Class Pinnacle of luxury, but also bulletproof. 10 July 2023 2:44 PM
Kia's Picanto gets a major upgrade Picanto's facelift is so major, it's almost a different car. 10 July 2023 2:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Donald Trump & Connor McGregor congratulate Dricus Du Plessis following UFC win South Africa's Dricus du Plessis defeated Australia’s Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 to set up a middleweight title fight against Isr... 10 July 2023 1:16 PM
Springboks outclass Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener The Springboks kept their unbeaten record against Australia, coming away with a 43-12 victory in Pretoria on Saturday. 8 July 2023 8:33 PM
Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail win big at CSA Awards Nortje and Ismail were named as South Africa’s Men's and Women's Player of the Year, respectively. 8 July 2023 11:14 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Harry Styles hit in the face with a random object during Vienna concert Harry Styles was hit in the face by a thrown object from an audience member during a live performance in Vienna over the weekend. 10 July 2023 11:56 AM
Don't hit me baby one more time...Britney Spears smacked in the face by security Britney Spears tried to 'congratulate' Victor Wembanyama on his NBA success when she was allegedly struck by his bodyguard. 10 July 2023 11:40 AM
Jonah Hill's ex exposes his 'boundaries' disguised as alleged 'emotional abuse' In a series of Instagram stories, Sarah Brady shared what she claims to be texts between her and Hill, exposing his 'abuse.' 10 July 2023 11:03 AM
View all Entertainment
US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges' The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials. 7 July 2023 10:41 AM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
[LISTEN] Reflecting on eight years of the BRICS New Development Bank As it stands, the New Development Bank has approved $5.8 billion of projects in South Africa to help improve infrastructure. 7 July 2023 6:22 AM
View all World
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
View all Africa
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Kia's Picanto gets a major upgrade

10 July 2023 2:02 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Motoring
Kia Picanto

Picanto's facelift is so major, it's almost a different car.

Kia has come a long way since they came on the scene locally in the '90s. Whereas they were pretty much known as a cheapie brand, they really upped their game in the last few years. A high-end luxury Kia is nothing to sneeze at. However, the Korean carmaker hasn't forgotten its roots, as the updated Kia Picanto is here to remind us.

The current Kia is the third-generation model of the cheapie and has been around since 2017. It received a minor update in 2020; minor enough that most wouldn't even have noticed. Now, though, we have a significant update so big you could be forgiven for thinking it's a new car altogether.

As you can see, it sports a distinctive and different look compared to its predecessors, sharing a resemblance with Sportage models, albeit with its own unique touch. The front end features a new bumper and headlights, making it look very, very different from what came before. Additionally, there are new alloy wheel designs, including a 14-inch option and two 16-inch options that come with the GT line.

The rear of the Picanto has also undergone a complete transformation, parroting off the front end, the big and bold vertical lights, plus a lightbar that extends all the way across the rear hatch.

In totality, the new look Kia Picanto cuts a very different, more aggressive look that I'm really digging.

2024-kia-picanto-gt-line-01jpg

The interior has received some updates as well but remains largely familiar. The most notable inclusion is the digital driver display and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This is standard across the range now, whereas before it was only available on the top-end Picantos. The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but with a wired connection only.

The rest of the interior seems unchanged, so expect a reasonable amount of roominess for a small car. Previously, headroom was impressive, so that should remain the same, while legroom more limited if adequate. Boot dimensions remain the same, offering decent space with a height-adjustable floor allowing for some flexible storage arrangements.

2024-kia-picanto-gt-line-03jpg

Engine options are completely new. The previous one-liter turbocharged option is gone, leaving two engine choices for the new Picanto: a 1.0-litre or a 1.2-litre petrol engine. Without driving the car, it's hard to say which choice makes the most sense but based on previous Kias, it's safe to say they're both fine.

Pricing and launch date have yet to be revealed, but hopefully it's in keeping with current pricing. At the time of print, the Kia Picanto starts at R219,995.

Stay tuned for a full review of the Kia Picanto.




10 July 2023 2:02 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Motoring
Kia Picanto

More from Lifestyle

Threads reaches 100 million users - becomes fastest growing app in history

10 July 2023 2:55 PM

The Instagram-based app reached the 100 million users milestone in just five days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mercedes Benz launches armour-plated V-Class

10 July 2023 2:44 PM

Pinnacle of luxury, but also bulletproof.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Bullied Texas boy goes door to door looking for new friends

10 July 2023 12:14 PM

'I need some friends because it's really bad.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Andrew Poynton from Pixabay

Were you a fan? Bye-bye to beloved Ford Fiesta - after 47 years

10 July 2023 11:34 AM

Friday saw the last of the iconic cars roll off the production line.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Makro tops the list AGAIN as the cheapest retailer in SA for groceries

10 July 2023 11:32 AM

A grocery basket of 12 essentials could cost you about R450.99 at Makro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/ 123rf

Spot tax fraud scams with these tips

10 July 2023 9:42 AM

Other than accountants, scammers love tax season. E-filing means taxes can be done online, so can scams. Here's how to spot them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from SPCA website

Dog buried alive in Delft saved by SPCA heroes in frantic race against time

10 July 2023 8:35 AM

A group of people enclosed an area where a dog found shelter with a mound of sand before someone notified the SPCA who saved him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, has been legalised along with MDMA in Australia. Picture: Laúra E. Lauterbach / Flickr

'How magic mushrooms saved my life'

9 July 2023 11:13 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to psychedelic therapy advocate Marjane Beaujois and Scott Edwards, executive officer of Mind Medicine Australia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: pexels.com

Five kid-friendly restaurants to try during the school holidays

9 July 2023 9:22 AM

Sara-Jayne chats about some kid-friendly restaurants with Paige Errera from Dineplan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Is the use of technology empowering a child’s focus or is it a distraction?

9 July 2023 8:08 AM

"The world of technology is built to grab our attention."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Seems well coordinated': Road Freight Association on Van Reenen truck torching

Local

Cape Town head office blaze won’t impact network services, says Vodacom Group

Local

Alison Botha 'scared for herself and others' as her attackers released on parole

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa awaiting intelligence report on ‘concerning’ N3 truck torching

10 July 2023 10:25 AM

Police investigate hands behind torching of 5 trucks on N4

10 July 2023 10:20 AM

ANC NEC reiterates commitment to develop a municipal coalition govt framework

10 July 2023 9:09 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA