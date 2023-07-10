Ricky Martin and husband split after 6 years of marriage to live la vida single
Ricky Martin, the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer filed a petition for divorce in the Superior Court of California on Wednesday from his Syrian-Swedish award-winning artist husband, Jwan Yosef (38).
It's reported by People.com that Martin (51) listed the reason for his divorce as "irreconcilable differences" after six years of marriage.
The ex-couple share two kids, Lucia (5) and Renn (4) together who they'll co-parent.
Martin also welcomed twin sons, Matteo and Valentino in 2008, whom he’ll continue to raise as a single parent.
On Thursday, Martin and Yosef released this statement to their Instagram, announcing their divorce.
The statement was in Spanish but reports say it translates to: "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years."
The statement also spoke about the pair's intention to co-parent peacefully and respectfully.
"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."
This article first appeared on KFM : Ricky Martin and husband split after 6 years of marriage to live la vida single
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ricky_Martin_Golden_Globe_Awards_2018.jpg
