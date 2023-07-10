Streaming issues? Report here
Ricky Martin and husband split after 6 years of marriage to live la vida single

10 July 2023 10:37 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Divorce
Ricky Martin
celebrity news

Ricky Martin divorces husband Jwan Yosef after 6 years of marriage and files for joint custody of two kids, Lucia and Renn.

Ricky Martin, the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer filed a petition for divorce in the Superior Court of California on Wednesday from his Syrian-Swedish award-winning artist husband, Jwan Yosef (38).

It's reported by People.com that Martin (51) listed the reason for his divorce as "irreconcilable differences" after six years of marriage.

The ex-couple share two kids, Lucia (5) and Renn (4) together who they'll co-parent.

Martin also welcomed twin sons, Matteo and Valentino in 2008, whom he’ll continue to raise as a single parent.

On Thursday, Martin and Yosef released this statement to their Instagram, announcing their divorce.

The statement was in Spanish but reports say it translates to: "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years."

The statement also spoke about the pair's intention to co-parent peacefully and respectfully.

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

Rooting For You Digibyte GIFfrom Rooting For You GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : Ricky Martin and husband split after 6 years of marriage to live la vida single




