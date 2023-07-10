Jonah Hill's ex exposes his 'boundaries' disguised as alleged 'emotional abuse'





DISCLAIMER: This article discusses emotional abuse which might be triggers for some readers.

Surfer and model, Sarah Brady (26) and actor, Jonah Hill (39) dated from August 2021 until 2022. Brady alleges that Hill was "emotionally abusive" throughout their relationship.

In a series of Instagram stories over the weekend, Brady shared what she claims to be text messages between the pair, saying Hill was controlling, and would "manipulate" and "gaslight" her while they were dating.

Brady released these texts hoping that it would hold Hill "accountable" and as a "warning to all girls."

The texts allegedly sent to Brady from Hill detailed "his boundaries for a romantic partnership" which did not allow Brady surfing or befriending men, modeling, posting pictures in a bathing suit or any sexual pictures online, being friends with "unstable women" from her "wild past", only going out to do "respectable" things like coffee dates with female friends.

These are some of the Instagram stories posted by Brady over the weekend.

Image source: screengrab of Sarah Brady's Instagram Stories

In other messages, the actor seemed to be uncomfortable with Brady's modeling career, saying it was "the last profession I would be with as a partner" in one of the texts.

"Keep taking me for granted," a text allegedly sent from Hill read. "Go model! It's a fulfilling life."

"Real depth and substance and sustainability for relationships," the messages continued.

"People who value their internet presence over their relationship is not where I am in life and it's fine if that's where you are in life." Hill allegedly said.

Brady also posted this picture to her Instagram as an example of a post she had to take down during her relationship with Hill.

Brady's experience had social media users reacting - some people agreed that this was some level of emotional abuse while other's defended Hill.

Therapists on TikTok broke down a few of the text messages Hill supposedly sent, and how his idea of boundaries didn't properly align with the definition and his complete "misuse" of therapy language to suit his own desire to control and/or mask his insecurities.

Another therapist, Jeff Guenther who goes by @therapyjeff on TikTok with viral videos said misusing therapy language is "kind of a thing these days and it can be problematic as it masks controlling behavior under a commonly accepted positive concept – in this case boundaries – making it harder for the person on the receiving end (Sarah) to challenge it."

Guenther also said Hill's texts "demonstrate a lack of respect for Sarah’s autonomy and individuality. Jonah's message is more about restricting Sarah’s behavior to suit his comfort levels and insecurities rather than expressing his feelings or needs in a healthy manner."

Watch his full analysis below.

Hill is currently dating Olivia Millar and welcomed their first child together earlier this year while Brady is focusing on healing.

"It’s been a year of healing and growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame, and self-judgment for things as small as swimming in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit. And I’m sure there’s still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me."

