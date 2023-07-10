How are illegal miners making money off of 'unprofitable mines'?
Lester Kiewit speaks with Peter Major, a mining analyst at Modern Corporate Solutions.
Last week 17 illegal miners, or Zama-Zamas, died in Boksburg.
Illegal miners work in abandoned gold mines that have been shut down or declared unprofitable.
This raises the question of how illegal miners, without the advanced tools that large mining companies have, are able to make money in this way.
Major says this is an important issue that is partly a result of bad policies and bad legislation.
He says the changes in legislation made it more difficult to make a profit, but the illegal miners work under the radar and are not held up by legislation or other hurdles that the mining sector faces.
They don’t have to follow any rules. So, they are the most efficient producers on the planet, they have the highest profit margins on the planet… it is a night and day difference.Peter Major, Modern Corporate Solutions mining analyst
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Local
Sleet or snow? Weather expert explains SA's icy cold weather conditions
Parts of the country woke up to snowfall as temperatures plummeted.Read More
Torched trucks may have serious economic consequences
Five trucks were set alight on the N4 in Mpumalanga, after six trucks were torched on the N3 on Sunday morning.Read More
The Midday Report Express: South Africa getting battered by cold weather
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] ‘We need to raise our voices’ - Electricity Tariffs Must Fall founder
High electricity tariffs are causing many South Africans to feel enormous strain.Read More
SABC is in 'dire financial straits'
Our national broadcaster, the SABC, is on the verge of a total collapse.Read More
Vodacom blaze raises warning flag of loadshedding fire threat
On Sunday huge flames could be seen coming from the roof of the Vodacom building in Century City, by the solar panels.Read More
More trucks allegedly set alight: 'It needs critical, top level attention'
In the early hours of Sunday morning six trucks were torched on the N3.Read More
Cape Town head office blaze won’t impact network services, says Vodacom Group
On Sunday, a fire tore through Vodacom’s head office in Century City, destroying its roof’s solar panels but was successfully put out by the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service.Read More
Help a 16 year old MMA champ fight in Abu Dhabi
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Umar Edwards from Athlone who’s trying to get to the Youth Mixed Martial Arts World Champs in the United Arab Emirates.Read More
'Seems well coordinated': Road Freight Association on Van Reenen truck torching
The association has called for action to be taken against those responsible for the attacks on truck drivers in the country, saying long-term effects are destructive to the country's economy.Read More