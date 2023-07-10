How are illegal miners making money off of 'unprofitable mines'?





Lester Kiewit speaks with Peter Major, a mining analyst at Modern Corporate Solutions.

Last week 17 illegal miners, or Zama-Zamas, died in Boksburg.

Illegal miners work in abandoned gold mines that have been shut down or declared unprofitable.

This raises the question of how illegal miners, without the advanced tools that large mining companies have, are able to make money in this way.

Major says this is an important issue that is partly a result of bad policies and bad legislation.

He says the changes in legislation made it more difficult to make a profit, but the illegal miners work under the radar and are not held up by legislation or other hurdles that the mining sector faces.

They don’t have to follow any rules. So, they are the most efficient producers on the planet, they have the highest profit margins on the planet… it is a night and day difference. Peter Major, Modern Corporate Solutions mining analyst

