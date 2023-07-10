[WATCH] Bullied Texas boy goes door to door looking for new friends
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
How and when did you meet your childhood friends?
The story of a bullied child in Texas walking from door to door seeking new friends is going viral.
This was after he complained that his peers bullied him.
He walked to a house fitted with a front camera, where he asked the homeowner to be friends with his children.
Neighbors raised almost $40K for bullied boy who knocked on their door looking for friends pic.twitter.com/5EZJVjpAfa' No Jumper (@nojumper) July 8, 2023
He was even excited to make friends and meet the owner's 2-year-old child.
The neighbour then set up a Go-fund-me page and raised $40 000 (about R753 204.80) to assist the brave boy get a gaming set, amusement park tickets, and some school clothes.
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Bullied Texas boy goes door to door looking for new friends
More from Lifestyle
Threads reaches 100 million users - becomes fastest growing app in history
The Instagram-based app reached the 100 million users milestone in just five days.Read More
Mercedes Benz launches armour-plated V-Class
Pinnacle of luxury, but also bulletproof.Read More
Kia's Picanto gets a major upgrade
Picanto's facelift is so major, it's almost a different car.Read More
Were you a fan? Bye-bye to beloved Ford Fiesta - after 47 years
Friday saw the last of the iconic cars roll off the production line.Read More
Makro tops the list AGAIN as the cheapest retailer in SA for groceries
A grocery basket of 12 essentials could cost you about R450.99 at Makro.Read More
Spot tax fraud scams with these tips
Other than accountants, scammers love tax season. E-filing means taxes can be done online, so can scams. Here's how to spot them.Read More
Dog buried alive in Delft saved by SPCA heroes in frantic race against time
A group of people enclosed an area where a dog found shelter with a mound of sand before someone notified the SPCA who saved him.Read More
'How magic mushrooms saved my life'
Sara-Jayne speaks to psychedelic therapy advocate Marjane Beaujois and Scott Edwards, executive officer of Mind Medicine Australia.Read More
Five kid-friendly restaurants to try during the school holidays
Sara-Jayne chats about some kid-friendly restaurants with Paige Errera from Dineplan.Read More