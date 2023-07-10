The Midday Report Express: South Africa getting battered by cold weather





The inclement weather is at the forefront of The Midday Report today, with Gauteng and North-West residents suffering under freezing conditions.

The weather is bad enough that we are seeing snowfall and the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued warnings to residents about the cold conditions while EMS and JMPD have been put on alert.

Meanwhile, residents of the Eastern Cape and parts of the Western Cape aren't being spared either. Authorities say residents should brace themselves for harsh weather in the coming week as cold conditions and strong winds persist.

Tshidi Madia, standing in for Mandy Wiener, speaks to Kgolofelo Mahlangu of the SAWS.

What we are currently experiencing or seeing is indeed snow. So it's been light snowfalls in Gauteng but quite moderate into heavy as you go towards Mpumalanga, KZN and the Eastern and [Western] Cape Provinces. Kgolofelo Mahlangu, SAWS Forecatser

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

More trucks set alight on the N4 in Mpumalanga. Is this economic sabotage?

EWN speaks to the lawyers of the victims of the highway assault suing the police minister

President Cyril Ramaphosa engaging with the media on issues around the BRICS Summit

