Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Donald Trump & Connor McGregor congratulate Dricus Du Plessis following UFC win

10 July 2023 1:16 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Donald Trump
UFC
Connor McGregor
Dricus du Plessis

South Africa's Dricus du Plessis defeated Australia’s Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 to set up a middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya in September.

Barbara Friedman speaks to Clarence Ford about the latest trending stories.

There was a lot of major sporting events that stood out this weekend, including the Springboks convincing win over Australia in their opening Rugby Championship fixture.

But it's the name, Dricus Du Plessis which stands out from a South African perspective.

On Saturday night, Du Plessis, stunned the Las Vegas crowd at UFC 290, when he defeated Australian Robert Whittaker. The referee stopped the fight at 2:23 minutes into the second round, as Du Plessis rained down punches on a defenseless Whittaker.

Du Plessis' record now stands at 6-0, with his latest win setting up a middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya later this year.

The Pretoria-born mixed martial arts (MMA) star's exploits in the octagon has now garnered him some admirers, including former American president Donald Trump and MMA-superstar Connor McGregor.

Trump who was seated alongside UFC President, Dana White congratulated Du Plessis following his stunning victory.

Meanwhile, McGregor took to social media to salute his follow fighter.

Du Plessis will next take on reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for the title on 10 September in Sydney, Australia.

Listen to the audio for more.




