GrandWest Casino reopens popular Fun Park pop-up
CAPE TOWN - GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World said its popular Fun Park pop-up, planned for the school holidays, was re-opened.
It was shut down last week after a swing ride malfunctioned.
It's understood nine adult riders sustained light injuries.
READ: GrandWest says Fun Park closed until further notice after ride malfunction
GrandWest said Fun Park was a wholly independent company that operated the event safely for several years at its Casino and Entertainment World in Goodwood and other locations.
GrandWest said independent structural engineers reassessed all of the Fun Park rides and deemed them safe, giving organisers the green light to re-open the pop-up until 16 July.
General manager Mervyn Naidoo said a decision was taken to allow the event to re-open on the premises, but permission for the two outdoor rides, one being the swing, was withdrawn.
The Fun Park was previously held outside of the building but will now be housed entirely undercover in the Sun Exhibits area with 14 rides.
This article first appeared on EWN : GrandWest Casino reopens popular Fun Park pop-up
