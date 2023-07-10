Sleet or snow? Weather expert explains SA's icy cold weather conditions
Tshidi Madia speaks to Jennifer Fitchett, Professor of Physical Geography at the University of the Witwatersrand.
Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!
The country is in the grips of a massive cold front at the moment, as temperatures plummet well below zero degrees Celsius in some parts.
Snowfall in South Africa is rare, even during winter, so when Joburg residents woke up to snow fall on Monday morning, it really was a sight to behold.
We've definitely seen some snow today across Johannesburg...quite heavy snowfall by Johannesburg standards.Jennifer Fitchett, Professor of Physical Geography at the University of the Witwatersrand
🥶 #ColdFront #snow Drive with caution ⚠️ #JHBTraffic #JoburgCares ^NB pic.twitter.com/exEkJhDXo2' City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) July 10, 2023
It's a snowy morning in Joburg. And very cold. ❄️' 947 Music.Life (@947) July 10, 2023
First reaction of the snow from just outside the studio.@Anele, what did you say? #AneleAndTheClubOn947 #ColdFront pic.twitter.com/lYfI8noMxt
LEKKER SNOW in the Western Cape today!' 🔞SA911 (@JustdoitZee) July 9, 2023
📍Matroosberg Nature Reserve
📍Ceres
📍Du Toitskloof Pass#voxweather #snowinsa #westerncape pic.twitter.com/l261DV8dRn
But what exactly are the weather conditions being experiencing in South Africa at the moment?
Sleet is described as frozen raindrops or precipitation in the form of frozen or partially frozen raindrops, but is distinct from snow, hail, and freezing rain.
Fitchett says Johannesburg definitely experienced snowfall.
To have a snowfall event in Johannesburg, we need to have a strong mid latitude cyclone, which needs to have a strong cold front associated with it.Jennifer Fitchett, Professor of Physical Geography at the University of the Witwatersrand
Listen to the audio for more.
