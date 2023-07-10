When President Biden's away...cocaine comes out to play?!





A few days ago, a white substance in a little bag was discovered in the USA's White House - the substance was later tested to be cocaine.

It's reported that President Joe Biden's Secret Service agents found traces of the illegal narcotic while Biden was away at Camp David for a weekend retreat, and later confirmed it was in the West Wing lobby where guests enter before taking private tours.

On this incident, The White House's Press Secretary went on record, saying that she's not going to speculate on who it was and said the Secret Service should be left to investigate and "get down to the bottom of it."

The news of drugs in the White House, had the chairman of the powerful House Oversight Committee requesting a Secret Service briefing on the matter. On Twitter, he stated that he wants answers about the security practices and determining what failures led to an evacuation of the building.

🚨The presence of illegal drugs in the White House is unacceptable and a shameful moment in the White House’s history.



Congress funds White House security procedures & @GOPoversight has oversight jurisdiction over Secret Service operations.



I’m requesting a briefing.👇 pic.twitter.com/5ORRhE7bey ' Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) July 7, 2023

So far, the Secret Service still doesn't have any suspects in the investigation surrounding the cocaine, and it's not clear if the culprit would be found.

