When President Biden's away...cocaine comes out to play?!

10 July 2023 2:28 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
White House
President Joe Biden

On the 4th of July weekend when US President Joe Biden and his family were away on holiday, a substance tested to be cocaine was found in the White House.

A few days ago, a white substance in a little bag was discovered in the USA's White House - the substance was later tested to be cocaine.

It's reported that President Joe Biden's Secret Service agents found traces of the illegal narcotic while Biden was away at Camp David for a weekend retreat, and later confirmed it was in the West Wing lobby where guests enter before taking private tours.

On this incident, The White House's Press Secretary went on record, saying that she's not going to speculate on who it was and said the Secret Service should be left to investigate and "get down to the bottom of it."

The news of drugs in the White House, had the chairman of the powerful House Oversight Committee requesting a Secret Service briefing on the matter. On Twitter, he stated that he wants answers about the security practices and determining what failures led to an evacuation of the building.

So far, the Secret Service still doesn't have any suspects in the investigation surrounding the cocaine, and it's not clear if the culprit would be found.


This article first appeared on KFM : When President Biden's away...cocaine comes out to play?!




EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa awaiting intelligence report on ‘concerning’ N3 truck torching

10 July 2023 10:25 AM

Police investigate hands behind torching of 5 trucks on N4

10 July 2023 10:20 AM

ANC NEC reiterates commitment to develop a municipal coalition govt framework

10 July 2023 9:09 AM

