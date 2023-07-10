Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 due to higher demand





CAPE TOWN - Higher electricity demand has forced Eskom to implement stage four load shedding.

The power utility said that stage four was implemented at 1pm and would run until 5am on Tuesday morning.

Eskom interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena: "Due to high demand and slight reduction in generation capacity, stage 4 load shedding will be implemented. Eskom will publish and update shortly. We plead with the public to switch off non-essential appliances to reduce demand."

Monday, 10 July 2023



