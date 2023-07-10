SA Boccia athletes make history as they qualify for their first Paralympics
JOHANNESBURG - Team South Africa brought home a bag full of medals and a Paralympic qualification from the World Boccia Africa Regional Championships in Cairo, Egypt, which happened from 2 to 8 July.
South Africa’s BC3 pair of Elanza Jordaan and Karabo Morapedi won gold and qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.
BC3 class athletes have significant limitations in arm and leg functions, and poor or no trunk control. They are unable to consistently grasp or release the ball and propel it onto the field of play and are allowed to use a ramp with the help of a sports assistant.
READ MORE:
-
SA to host Africa's first World Boccia Africa Regional Championships
-
Morapedi, Jordaan and Dakin off to Rio for World Boccia World Championships
FILE: Team South Africa at the World Boccia Africa Regional Championships in Cairo, Egypt which happened from 2 to 8 July. Picture: SASAPD/Facebook.
“It’s a historic moment as South Africa has never had a representative in the sport at the Paralympic Games. It was Jordaan’s second gold at the competition after winning the individual African title before the pairs contest,” posted the South African Sports Association for the Physically Disabled (SASAPD) on Facebook.
Boccia (pronounced ‘Bot-cha’) is split into four classes, BC1-4 and is a game designed specifically for athletes with a disability affecting locomotor function.
Boccia is a Paralympic sport introduced in 1984 when 19 athletes represented five different countries.
Now, Boccia is practiced in more than 75 countries worldwide, and it has no Olympic counterpart.
“The team excelled in Cairo. The BC1/2 team of Seipati Majoe, Liakath Aziz and Brett Dakin won silver, with bronze medals for the individual competition going to Majoe, Samuel Tshilunga, Bukho Monakali and Aziz,” said SASAPD on Facebook.
These championships are used as a qualifier for teams and pairs for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.
At this championship, individual players will gain ranking points, which will help them gain qualifying points for Paris 2024.
The World Boccia Africa Regional Championships in Cairo, Egypt saw the first athletes qualify for Boccia in Paris 2024, with Tunisia being victorious in BC1/2 Team, South Africa in the BC3 Pair and Egypt in the BC4 Pair.
Boccia is a game designed specifically for athletes with a disability affecting their locomotor function. It is a precision ball sport related to bowls.
HOW IS IT PLAYED?
Athletes throw, kick or use a ramp to propel a ball onto the court with the aim of getting closest to a "jack" ball.
The sport is played indoors on a court similar in size to a badminton court.
The aim of the game is to get closer to the jack than your opponent. The jack ball is white and is thrown first.
One side has six red balls and the other has six blue balls.
The balls are leather containing plastic granules so they don't bounce but will still roll.
The side whose ball is not closest to the jack throws until they get a ball closest or until they run out of balls.
Once all the balls have been thrown, one side receives points for every ball they have closer to the jack than their opponent's closest ball.
South Africa’s medal winners at the World Boccia Africa Regional Championships in Cairo, Egypt.
BC3 pair - Elanza Jordaan and Karabo Morapedi - Gold and Paralympic Qualification.
BC3 Individual - Elanza Jordaan - Gold
BC1/2 team of Seipati Majoe, Liakath Aziz and Brett Dakin - Silver
BC1 Individual - Seipati Majoe - Bronze medal
BC1 Individual - Samuel Tshilunga - Bronze medal
BC2 Individual - Liakath Aziz - Bronze medal
BC3 Individual - Karabo Morapedi - Bronze medal
BC4 Individual - Bukho Monakali - Bronze medal
This article first appeared on EWN : SA Boccia athletes make history as they qualify for their first Paralympics
Source : Facebook
More from Sport
'I've watched my Durban July win over 100 times,' says jockey Kabelo Matsunyane
The 24-year-old rode Winchester Mansion to victory in front of over 30,000 people at Greyville race course.Read More
Louzanne Coetzee bags SA's first medal at the World Para Athletics Championships
On Monday, Coetzee won silver in the women’s 1,500m T11 in a time of 4:48.13. The gold medal was taken by Nancy Chelangat Koech of Kenya and the bronze medal by Kenya’s Mary Waithera Njoroge.Read More
Donald Trump & Connor McGregor congratulate Dricus Du Plessis following UFC win
South Africa's Dricus du Plessis defeated Australia’s Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 to set up a middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya in September.Read More
Springboks outclass Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener
The Springboks kept their unbeaten record against Australia, coming away with a 43-12 victory in Pretoria on Saturday.Read More
Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail win big at CSA Awards
Nortje and Ismail were named as South Africa’s Men's and Women's Player of the Year, respectively.Read More
Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener
South Africa take on Australia in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Loftus on Saturday.Read More
Footballer Calvin Petersen urges public not to forget about legends in the game
Petersen, also called "Michael Jackson", played from the late 1970's to early 1990's and was renowned for his attacking prowess.Read More
Springboks look promising ahead of Rugby Champs opener this weekend
Springboks play host to Australia for the Rugby Championship opener on Saturday.Read More
Bafana COSAFA Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli says patience is the key to success
Ramoreboli has already enjoyed success this year on the domestic front with his club Jwaneng Galaxy F.C.Read More