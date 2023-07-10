



Meta’s Instagram-based app Threads has now reached 100 million users in a record-breaking five days.

The Twitter rival was launched on 06 July and garnered 2 million users within 2 hours of being live.

On Friday 7 July, Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg announced in a post on Threads that the app had reached 70 million users, describing the feat as beyond what he had expected.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has expressed his surprise at the rapid growth of the app. Picture: Threads

According to Forbes, this sees the app become the fastest-growing online platform in history.

The record was previously held by OpenAI’s ChatGPT which reached the 100 million user milestone in two months.

The rapid growth of the app can be attributed to several factors, one being how easy it is to sign up as a user.

The ease of signing up comes courtesy of the fact that the app is essentially a text version of Instagram.

While the large growth will be welcomed, it should be interesting to see if it will be sustained and more importantly if the app will be able to retain users.

As things stand, there are a few key features that the app lacks in comparison to its rival Twitter.

Threads does not support post search, direct messages, or hashtags, and does not display trending topics.

Additionally, because of Instagram’s rules, the app doesn’t allow nudity on the platform - something which another Twitter rival, Bluesky openly allows.

All factors considered, reaching 100 million users is nothing to scoff at and it would seem Threads is poised to provide stiff competition for Elon Musk's Twitter.

This article first appeared on 947 : Threads reaches 100 million users - becomes fastest growing app in history