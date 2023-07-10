NGOs inundated with requests for food and shelter as cold weather hits SA





Tshidi Madia speaks to Salvation Army spokesperson, Thataetsile Semeno.

It's been a bitterly cold weekend across South Africa, with snowfall even being recorded in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

The entire country is in the grips of a cold front, with snow falling in other provinces as well, including the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

As a result, NGOs and other aid organisations have been inundated with requests for support, including food, clothing and temporary shelter.

So if you've outgrown your favourite winter items, The Salvation Army is one such organisation that's more than happy to get them off your hands.

It is quite busy for the Salvation Army...having many people coming to our doorstep asking for a hot meal, asking for food, clothing and blankets. Thataetsile Semeno, spokesperson - Salvation Army

Even others calling for accommodation and temporary shelter. Thataetsile Semeno, spokesperson - Salvation Army

