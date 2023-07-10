Vehicle crash that claimed lives of 5 children in CT tragic, says MEC Mackenzie
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said that the fatal car accident that claimed the lives of five children in Cape Town was very tragic.
The children, between the ages of one and 10, died in a car accident on the N1 highway near Brackenfell on Sunday night.
It's believed that the driver of a bakkie carrying 11 people lost control of the vehicle and collided with a barrier between Brackenfell Boulevard and the R300 off-ramp.
The driver has since been arrested on culpable homicide charges.
Provincial Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie: "These children still had a bright future ahead of them. The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage and authorities are investigating. I urge everyone using our roads to be extra vigilant. Please do not speed, stop and rest when tired and do not use a cell phone while driving."
This article first appeared on EWN : Vehicle crash that claimed lives of 5 children in CT tragic, says MEC Mackenzie
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN.
