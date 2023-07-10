Police arrest 1, seize nearly R2m worth of abalone in Constantia
CAPE TOWN - A Ghanaian man is expected to make his first court appearance this week in connection with the discovery of nearly R2 million worth of abalone.
The 43-year-old was nabbed over the weekend after police followed up on information about illegal activities at a Constantia residence.
The police's Malcolm Pojie: "The members pounced on the residence where they ensued with a search which led them to the discovery and seizure of 985 units of dried abalone, as well as drying equipment and gas canisters used to process the abalone before shipping it out of the country."
#sapsWC Cape Town #SAPS POP Unit members operationalised information on 08/07 leading to the arrest of 43yr-old suspect in Constantia for illegal possession of #abalone. #EnviroCrimes MEhttps://t.co/xjvFdkeBzE pic.twitter.com/OvVyK9yDlm' SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 10, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Police arrest 1, seize nearly R2m worth of abalone in Constantia
More from Local
Double Whammy! Eskom ramps up loadshedding to Stage 4 amid cold snap across SA
Eskom says this is due to high demand and a slight reduction in generation capacity.Read More
NGOs inundated with requests for food and shelter as cold weather hits SA
Donate food, blankets and clothes to your nearest NGO to assist the needy this winter.Read More
Vehicle crash that claimed lives of 5 children in CT tragic, says MEC Mackenzie
The children, between the ages of one and 10, died in a car accident on the N1 highway near Brackenfell on Sunday night.Read More
Sleet or snow? Weather expert explains SA's icy cold weather conditions
Parts of the country woke up to snowfall as temperatures plummeted.Read More
N1 assault: One of the victims considers suing Cele, SAPS for R1m
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating criminal charges of assault and eight officers implicated in the shocking incident have now been served with suspension notices.Read More
Torched trucks may have serious economic consequences
Five trucks were set alight on the N4 in Mpumalanga, after six trucks were torched on the N3 on Sunday morning.Read More
The Midday Report Express: South Africa getting battered by cold weather
All the news you need to know.Read More
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 due to higher demand
The power utility has urged the public to switch off non-essential appliances to reduce the demand.Read More
[LISTEN] ‘We need to raise our voices’ - Electricity Tariffs Must Fall founder
High electricity tariffs are causing many South Africans to feel enormous strain.Read More