Best of CapeTalk
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Police arrest 1, seize nearly R2m worth of abalone in Constantia

10 July 2023 3:18 PM
by Lauren Isaacs
Abalone
South African Police services SAPS

The 43-year-old was nabbed over the weekend after police followed up on information about illegal activities at a Constantia residence.

CAPE TOWN - A Ghanaian man is expected to make his first court appearance this week in connection with the discovery of nearly R2 million worth of abalone.

The police's Malcolm Pojie: "The members pounced on the residence where they ensued with a search which led them to the discovery and seizure of 985 units of dried abalone, as well as drying equipment and gas canisters used to process the abalone before shipping it out of the country."


This article first appeared on EWN : Police arrest 1, seize nearly R2m worth of abalone in Constantia




Abalone
South African Police services SAPS

