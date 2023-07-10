How York Zucchi lives a nomadic lifestyle through his 'StartUp Tribe' venture
Bruce Whitfield speaks to York Zucchi, Founder of The StartUp Tribe.
The StartUp Tribe started as an idea during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and less than two years later, it's on track to become one of the world's leading online learning platforms for the development of local entrepreneurship.
York Zucchi is a Swiss born investor and entrepreneur in Africa since 2007, and he is the founder of The StartUp Tribe.
The chief reason for starting this venture, was chasing the passion of travel. So together with his wife, the concocted a plan to start a business that would allow them combine with business with pleasure.
I think the biggest contributor to my success in the last few years is my ability to decline the numerous opportunities that cross my path... learning to say no even to myself.' York Zucchi (@YZP) July 9, 2023
But it is a fine balance btw declining opportunities and exploring new ideas. Very personal choice
The StartUp Tribe runs online free entrepreneurship academies for over 410 cities and organisations across 27 countries. In doing so, it's helping to address unemployment and creating more SMEs which in turn grow the economy.
Zucchi says it hasn't been a easy, but he has managed to realise the goal of being a digital nomad.
How can we travel more, that is not holiday travel...so what we said is, let's start a business that actually allows us to do that. Let's explore what's possible. What skills do we have?York Zucchi, Founder of The StartUp Tribe
...and so we started with an idea like all good businesses, almost by mistake. And that thing grew, and grew more. Then more clients in more remote areas started signing up.York Zucchi, Founder of The StartUp Tribe
I realised, these clients are not making us rich, but allow us to pay the bills. But they never want to see me, and I can do it via Zoom. And so that's how it naturally built up.York Zucchi, Founder of The StartUp Tribe
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
Meta's Threads reaches 100 million users, but will it outmuscle Twitter?
The Twitter rival was launched on 6 July and garnered 2 million users within 2 hours of going live.Read More
Why is it important for us to keep a watchful eye on the global copper price?
The price of copper per ton has fallen to around $8 300, from a peak of $10 400 in early 2022.Read More
Truck torchings: is South Africa's crime intelligence sleeping on the job?
Five trucks were set alight on the N4 in Mpumalanga on Monday, after six trucks were torched on the N3 in KZN on Sunday morning.Read More
Telkom takeover: What's stalling Sipho Maseko's bid for the telecoms company?
Sipho Maseko was CEO at Telkom from April 2013 until he stepped down in December 2021.Read More
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 due to higher demand
The power utility has urged the public to switch off non-essential appliances to reduce the demand.Read More
Were you a fan? Bye-bye to beloved Ford Fiesta - after 47 years
Friday saw the last of the iconic cars roll off the production line.Read More
Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas'
Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment.Read More
[LISTEN] SARS Deputy Commissioner answers your FAQ this 2023 tax season
SARS deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu breaks down what you need to know about the current tax season.Read More
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe
A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal.Read More