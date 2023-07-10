Streaming issues? Report here
How York Zucchi lives a nomadic lifestyle through his 'StartUp Tribe' venture

10 July 2023 8:33 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show

The StartUp Tribe is an online learning platform for the development of local entrepreneurship.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to York Zucchi, Founder of The StartUp Tribe.

The StartUp Tribe started as an idea during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and less than two years later, it's on track to become one of the world's leading online learning platforms for the development of local entrepreneurship.

York Zucchi is a Swiss born investor and entrepreneur in Africa since 2007, and he is the founder of The StartUp Tribe.

The chief reason for starting this venture, was chasing the passion of travel. So together with his wife, the concocted a plan to start a business that would allow them combine with business with pleasure.

The StartUp Tribe runs online free entrepreneurship academies for over 410 cities and organisations across 27 countries. In doing so, it's helping to address unemployment and creating more SMEs which in turn grow the economy.

Zucchi says it hasn't been a easy, but he has managed to realise the goal of being a digital nomad.

How can we travel more, that is not holiday travel...so what we said is, let's start a business that actually allows us to do that. Let's explore what's possible. What skills do we have?

York Zucchi, Founder of The StartUp Tribe

...and so we started with an idea like all good businesses, almost by mistake. And that thing grew, and grew more. Then more clients in more remote areas started signing up.

York Zucchi, Founder of The StartUp Tribe

I realised, these clients are not making us rich, but allow us to pay the bills. But they never want to see me, and I can do it via Zoom. And so that's how it naturally built up.

York Zucchi, Founder of The StartUp Tribe

Listen to the audio for more.




