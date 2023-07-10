Double Whammy! Eskom ramps up loadshedding to Stage 4 amid cold snap across SA
Pippa Hudson speaks to energy expert, Clyde Mallinson.
Just when you need to crank up the heater, or switch on the kettle to make a cup of tea to keep warm, then...ESKOM!
The electricity provider has ramped up loadshedding to stage 4, citing high demand and a slight reduction in generation capacity.
Stage 4 was implemented at 13:00 on Monday and will continue until 05:00 on Tuesday.
Thereafter, Stage 2 and 4 loadshedding will be implemented until further notice.
The country is in the grips of a massive cold front at the moment, as temperatures plummet well below zero degrees Celsius in some parts.
Snow fall has been reported in several provinces, including the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Meanwhile, City of Cape Town customers will get some reprieve from power cuts. (See City of Cape Town's loadshedding schedule below)
10 July
Stage 3: 13:00 - 16:00
Stage 2: 16:00 - 22:00
Stage 4: 22:00 - 05:00
11 July
Stage 2: 05:00 - 22:00
Stage 4: 22:00 - 05:00
12 July
Stage 2: 05:00 - 22:00
Stage 4: 22:00 - 05:00
So what's the reason for higher stages of loadshedding?
No, it's not wet coal at all, just increased demand.Clyde Mallinson, energy expert
Source : Pixabay.com
